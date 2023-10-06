Restaurants | In Helsinki’s novelty restaurant, a shocking bag of crabs is poured on the table – HS ordered a giant portion for 216 euros

At the Holy Crab restaurant in Kluuv, which opened at the end of September, food is poured in front of the customer directly from the sack.

Lobsters From Canada, giant prawns from Nigeria and the idea of ​​Tiktok videos. Such is the crab restaurant Holy Crab, which opened its doors in the Kluuv shopping center at the end of September, where the food is poured in front of the customer directly from the sack.

Next door is the traditional clam place Belge. That could be described by the president Sauli Niinistö adapted to a comfortable place. Holy Crab is a different kind, a no-nonsense one.

Let’s go eat. The reservation is made for the end of the afternoon, until four o’clock, and you can keep the table for two and a half hours. The meal is not rushed.

A large red crab shines in the window. The door is black, still locked, but opens immediately. One of the four founders of the restaurant, Ni Nguyenlets us in early and welcomes us on a taste trip to Louisiana, USA.

“Cajun Seafood Boil,” Nguyen introduces the style of the meal.

Cajun’s rich, fiery-sweet flavors date back to 18th-century La Nouvelle-Orléans, where the food traditions of black slaves, Indians, Spanish and French mingled. Cajun-seasoned boiled seafood has also started its world conquest from there and has now landed in Finland, Helsinki and Kluuvi after 200–300 years.

Reporter Matti Huuskonen at the door of Holy Crab on the street level of the Kluuv shopping center. Previously, Speakeasy, specializing in chicken wings, operated in the same business space.

We order especially for filming reasons, the biggest portion of the place, Holy XXXX.

The dose of four X is intended for four and costs 216 euros.

It has lobsters, huge 25-30cm long king prawns, snow crab legs, blue crabs, three types of whitefish, various forms of octopus, scallops and mussels, corn, potatoes, broccoli and Brussels sprouts and smoked chicken sausage. Battered octopus rings, dip and bread are served on the side, so that hunger will surely go away.

While waiting for the food to be ready, another member of the founding foursome Menkki Kam tells where the idea for the restaurant comes from.

“I, my wife, sat down [Haina Shi] and Ni [Nguyen] under midsummer on Linnanmäki and watched videos. It was concluded: ”Hey, this concept is good!” We went to Holland to test, and that’s it. We’re all pretty quick to decide,” says Kam.

The founding four complete Chang Hwa Chow. The foursome, in their thirties and forties, have long experience in the industry, either as restaurant entrepreneurs or as employees of, for example, the Momotoko and Fuku chains and Kaivopiha’s Malaysian-style Street Canteen.

Mocktail (left) and cocktail are based on beer. At the base of the mocktail, half a handful of tangy loose caramels give flavor.

Apron for breasts and gloves for hands. Seafood cooked Cajun style is messy to eat in a good way. The focus is on the food and the company, not on the phone.

Ni Nguyen pours water into the glasses and brings the drinks to the table. Cocktail and mocktail are both his own recipes. Large cup-shaped glasses are decorated with a diagonally wedged blue beer bottle as a sign of the drink’s basic ingredient. At the bottom of my own glass, there are tangy loose candies, which slowly dissolve into the mocktail to add more flavor.

The catering needs arrive in a small tin bucket: plastic apron and gloves, a kind of tin scissors for cutting hard shells, a tiny hay bale for tonging the meat, napkins and wet wipes.

Nguyen warns against accidental spills.

Dawn the awaited moment.

Nguyen has spread a plastic cloth on the table and now lifts a large transparent sack over it. He turns it upside down and lets the contents spill onto the table. The impression is extravagant, crab-heavenly, downright gargantuan.

Cajun flavored corn on the cob jumps from the table into your lap like some love-starved Lazarus or other zombie. The jump from the lap continues to the floor. I lift the piece of cob up and put it on top of the stack, even as Nguyen tries to suggest a trash can.

Basket, though not trash, is me tonight.

Another pour follows, a shellfish pour. So there are four X’s on the table.

Ni Nguyen pours the seafood directly from the bag to the table. Food is eaten with hands.

The star of the dish is the lobster. The restaurant imports them directly from Canada.

We’ll do it photographer Rio Gandaran with to enjoy the table’s offerings.

The apron and gloves get stained with sauce drop by drop. A small piece of lobster shell bounces away from the shears towards Gandara. Could it eventually be found in a camera bag?

The pace starts to slow down about an hour after starting. We taste, we dip, we suck, but like machines that start to run out of battery. Half remains, but no worries and no waste. In this restaurant, the takeaway bag prevents that, crabbie bag.

It is good.

The window of the Holy Crab restaurant on Kluuvikatu is decorated with a golden red pocket crab.