Leon, Guanajuato.- Last weekend the city of Lion, Guanajuato, received hundreds of national and international visitors due to the celebration of several important events, in addition coincided with the holiday weekend, restaurants in the state of Guanajuato managed to increase their sales by up to 46% compared to a normal weekend.

This was reported by the president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry León delegation, Manuel Bribiesca Sahagún.

“Without a doubt it was one of the best weekends we have had in the city and 100% reactivated in our restaurants, we are reporting high increases of more than 40%”, commented Manuel Bribiesca.

The International Balloon Festival which was also held this weekend in the footwear capital attracted thousands of local, national and foreign tourists.

Adding to that, shopping malls were packed because he was also present The good end. In the latter the restaurants especially of the shopping centers were the most favored.

They even joined the strategy to give promotions or benefits from November 19 to 21, such as discounts, drinks, courtesy, half price tickets, etc.

The tourist cities of Guanajuato Capital Y San Miguel de Allende added to the increase in sales reported by the city of León.

“Usually the tourists who come to the Balloon Festival in León come for one or two days, but they take the opportunity to get to know nearby cities that we have such as Guanajuato Capital and San Miguel de Allende, in both cases this season also benefited us in a good way”, concluded the president of CANIRAC León.

Compared to last year, restaurants in the State of Guanajuato already operate normally and without any restrictive measures regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic unlike 2021 where the Epidemiological Traffic Light still prevented 100% opening.