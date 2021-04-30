The Catalan Government has decided this morning at the Procicat meeting to lift the restrictions that have been in force in the hospitality industry since last October. As of next May 9, once the state of alarm subsides, the bars and restaurants in Catalonia will be able to extend their hours and for the first time in half a year they will be able to reopen at night to serve dinners.

To date, the restaurant could open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Dinners could only be served if they were to go. With the decision this morning, the hotel industry recovers a good part of its activity and will be able to serve dinners until 11 at night. Amusement parks and traveling fairs may also resume their activity, at 30% capacity, unless there is a “hecatomb” between now and May 10, as noted by the Minister of Health, Alba Vergés.

The Government has taken the step of making the restrictions more flexible as it considers that the healthcare pressure is beginning to subside in hospitals. As of this next Monday, in addition, the limited hours will be lifted until 8:00 p.m. for the playgrounds. Sports entities, likewise, may hold their assemblies.

The other decision adopted by the Government has to do with the state of alarm. The intention of the Generalitat is that as soon as the state of alarm declines, on May 9, maintain the night curfew, yes, setting it one hour later, from 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

To this end, the Catalan administration plans to modify the public health law in order to “address the challenges of the pandemic without the coverage provided by the state of alarm,” according to the acting spokesperson for the Generalitat, Meritxell Budó, on Tuesday. Once the state of alarm disappears, all the measures taken by the Government in terms of restrictions must be ratified and validated by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC). The curfew expires on the 9th after the end of the alarm state. “As an administration we have to have these instruments, in case we have to serve them,” said the Minister of the Interior, Miquel Sàmper. The Government has not ruled out asking the Government to extend the state of alarm.