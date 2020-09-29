Restaurants HS investigates restaurant interest payments: Burger King and Hesburger holding companies receive more than EUR 1 million in subsidies

So far, more than EUR 90 million has been paid to the closed restaurants from the EUR 123 million compensation package decided by the government in May.

Government will negotiate on Tuesday to limit the opening and drinking hours of restaurants. At least yet, the restrictions will not be as severe as in the spring, when restaurants were closed by law for nearly two months.

In May, the government turned to restaurants in total EUR 123 million two-part support package. It consists of a severance grant and a separate employment grant. More than € 90 million has now been disbursed and applications are still being processed.

HS went through which restaurant businesses have received the most compensation to date. The information has been compiled by the ely centers and te offices’ development and administration center, ie the body center, which is responsible for paying compensation.

In the first At this stage, restaurants were compensated for sales lost in April-May. The majority of these compensations have now been paid, ie about EUR 83 million.

Five companies have received the maximum amount of EUR 500,000: Royal Restaurants, Restel Restaurants, Avecra, Select Service Partner Finland and Tallink Silja.

Overall, however, the Restel Group and the Burger-in Group, which owns Hesburgers, have received the most compensation. The reason is that these groups are made up of several different restaurant companies. Half a million euros upper limit of compensation is company-specific, not group specific.

Left The Restel Group, which is owned by the cooperative Tradeka, includes Restel Restaurants, Restel Fast Food, Restel Mexican Food, Restel Liikenneasema and Restel Fresh Food. In total, approximately EUR 1.3 million in compensation has been paid to these companies.

Restel’s restaurant chains include Burger King, Taco Bell, Rax, O’Learys, Martina and Pearl Shell.

According to the HS report, the Burger-in group, which owns Hesburgers, has also been compensated for a total of more than EUR 1 million. More than EUR 213,000 was paid to the parent company Burger-in, in addition to which the Group’s dozens of individual Hesburger restaurant companies have received smaller subsidies.

HS said as early as May Due to their group structure, Burger-in and Tradeka benefit from a government model where the compensation ceiling is company-specific.

Of the other largest beneficiaries, Avecra is a company owned by VR that provides restaurant services at trains and railway stations. Select Service Partner Finland, part of the international group, operates restaurants at airports, as does HMSHost Finland. Kanresta, on the other hand, has restaurants in concert and theater halls, among other places.

Compensation package the second part is aid for re-employment. It is not a direct compensation for interest rate restrictions, but has been intended to encourage restaurant companies to take workers who have laid off, for example, back to work. The company receives a subsidy of EUR 1,000 for each employee to whom it paid a total of at least EUR 2,500 in June-August.

The government set aside about EUR 40 million for the support, but so far it has only been paid about EUR 10 million. About half of the applications are still pending. The application period runs until the end of October.

So far, Noho Partners has received the clearest support for re-employment. It received a grant of EUR 800 000.