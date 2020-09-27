Restaurants HS data: The government is debating whether restaurants should close at 24 or one at night

There is a strong model in the negotiations, where opening hours vary according to the coronavirus situation in the hospital district.

On the board no consensus has yet been found on how restaurants should be restricted due to the worsening coronavirus situation.

The government plans to tighten opening hours for restaurants, but no solution has yet been found as to when alcohol sales should end at the latest and in which areas.

According to Helsingin Sanomat, the negotiations have focused on two highlights, 24 o’clock and one o’clock at night. The restaurant could still be open after an hour of light.

Tighter the Minister for Family and Primary Health in particular has been in favor of the date Krista Kiurun (sd) led by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

The government is seeking a decision on the basis of which the government could continue to impose restaurant restrictions if the coronavirus situation worsens. The aim is to make a decision that has the greatest possible impact and minimizes the financial losses to restaurants.

In negotiations a similar model has been put forward as in border traffic. In this case, the government receives a report from the authorities once a week on the infection situation in the various countries and decides on the basis of the recommendation which country to enter Finland without voluntary quarantine.

In the case of restaurants, this would mean, for example, that once or twice a week, the health authorities would report on the coronary disease situation in the various hospital districts.

Efforts would be tightened if the area had moved from an acceleration phase to a spread phase and would be facilitated if the spread had been curbed.

This would mean that nightclubs can’t plan their activities for exactly a couple of weeks.

Yet there is also uncertainty as to whether restaurants could be open for more than midnight or one o’clock in areas where the coronavirus is not yet in the spread stage. The decision is complicated by the suspicion that people are going to spread the coronavirus across the boundaries of hospital districts depending on where the nightclubs are allowed to stay open for longer.

Changes are made by a regulation that is significantly faster than the law. Under current law, the regulation can tighten the alcohol sales limit for restaurants until 10 p.m.

In the case of restaurants, the government must also regulate regional decisions, as local authorities can only close individual restaurants for specific reasons.

The government is looking for a solution that will affect nightclubs above all, but not food restaurants. However, depending on the type of restaurant, decisions cannot be made, so roughly the only means of regulation in this case is opening hours.

At the moment, it also seems that the new restrictions would not come into force very immediately, but would give restaurants some time to react to the new regulations.

Both the light signal times on display would make nightclub operations virtually impossible. One hour at night matters, as many pubs, for example, make the best account in the last hour.

Mara, who represents the restaurant and tourism industry, has said that strict restrictions mean bankruptcies and unemployment.

The sector has about 85,000 employees in Finland.

Government it is to be decided to restrict restaurant operations actions on Tuesday in its talks. The regulation needs to enter into force as a matter of urgency, as the current hygiene rules for restaurants are only valid until 30 September.

Political advisers to the ministers will negotiate the restrictions at least on Monday so that the government can have the most complete proposal possible on Tuesday. In the Board’s negotiations, this proposal may still change.

In negotiations restrictions on customer numbers have also been considered.

Restaurants have been able to take in more customers during the summer season, as many cities have responded favorably to terrace expansions. It is not yet certain how the closure of the terraces will affect the current number of customers.

The Center, the Greens and the RKP have raised the possibility of facilitating the sale of restaurants for alcohol as well. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has taken a negative view of this.

Government on Tuesday will also tentatively discuss how restaurants should be supported when their operations are restricted by regulation. Government sources say restaurants are receiving support.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy has prepared a continuation of the cost support, the last application period of which has already expired.

The rules for cost support have been so strict that of the EUR 300 million earmarked for support, only about 100 million went to distribution.

The aim is to introduce new rules that are better suited to restaurants, travel and events, among other things.

Part ministers would like separate subsidies for different sectors, but the Ministry of Employment and the Economy will not warm up to the idea.

The reason is that all other sectors want their own support if one gets it. The preparation of fair and EU-compliant support rules is a precise and time-consuming task, and there are not enough officials in the ministries to tailor their own support to each sector.

In the summer, the government decided on separate support for restaurants. After that, bus entrepreneurs, among others, were indignant at why they could not get their own support pot when their activities almost stopped in the spring.