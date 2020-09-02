Restaurants Hope woke up in a bankrupt Chinese restaurant: table reservation calendar filled after HS thing

Many restaurants have to endure completely without their traditional customer base.

On Kluuvikatu A cautious hope arose in the center of Helsinki this week. Home Taste, a restaurant serving traditional Chinese food, is once again filled with people at lunchtime, and there have been so many more table reservations than recently.

The background is a story published by HS on Sunday, which told about the differences between traditional Chinese food and “Finland-Chinese”.

Restaurateur Wei Zhenyan according to the corona epidemic has taken its clientele. The flow of Chinese tourists has collapsed, and there are no more Finnish lunches, as office workers are still widely telecommuting.

After Sunday, the interest of Helsinki residents in authentic Chinese food seems to have raised its head, and according to Wein, the restaurant has been congested in places.

“However, it’s still too early to say how long this will continue,” Wei says.

The problem is that even in a good situation, Wei has already had to lay off chefs because of the corona, so the restaurant is running with a smaller occupancy than normal.

Travel restrictions can also be seen in other Chinese restaurants in Helsinki. For them, Asian tourists are an important customer group.

Owner of Mei Lin, who serves authentic Chinese food Fan Yang says the corona epidemic has been a financially difficult time because the restaurant’s traditional customer base has been gone.

However, according to Fan Yang, Korona has not yet influenced his plans to close restaurants. Mei Lin is located on Annankatu, and there is another restaurant on Lönnrotinkatu that is currently being renovated.

At least one of the restaurants serving traditional Chinese food in Helsinki, Furuma Cuisine, located in Katajanokka, has closed during the corona.

Koronan the impact on Chinese and other ethnic restaurants is difficult to know exactly, as many of them are not members of Mara, a tourism and restaurant interest group. That is why Mara’s CEO Timo Lappi unable to assess whether the epidemic has overthrown restaurants even more.

According to Lapland, a larger wave of bankruptcies has been avoided in the sector, at least for the time being. Mara does not have precise figures on the changes in restaurant turnover.

“There has been no big turmoil. However, I know that it is going badly, and the whole summer’s sales have been unprofitable, ”says Lapland.

According to Lapland, the strongest of the restaurants in Helsinki have been top-class fine dining restaurants on the one hand, and student restaurants and staff restaurants on the other.

“In the case of staff restaurants, there will certainly be closures.”

Mara now demands that the corona restrictions be lifted. According to Lapland, travel restrictions are strongly visible in Helsinki restaurants, as 54 per cent of all overnight stays in Helsinki are foreign tourists. The number of Finnish tourists has not been able to make up for this.

In addition, restaurants are heavily overwhelmed by congestion restrictions and the shift to teleworking and distance learning.

“Various meetings, congresses and fairs are important for Helsinki because they bring business travelers, who in turn use a lot of restaurant services. The staff and student restaurant side is really tough when people have stayed home. ”

The service trade union Pam has also called for a relaxation of travel restrictions, as the tourism industry is in danger of losing jobs due to collective bargaining.

Lapland reminds that the restaurant industry is not very profitable even under normal conditions.

“Our industry simply cannot withstand the current restrictions,” says Lapland.