Restaurants Here are the 50 best restaurants in Finland – Palace was voted the best again, but the reign of fine dining seems to be faltering

In a vote by food and restaurant professionals, Hans Välimäki’s Bardot was awarded Newcomer of the Year.

Second In a row, the Helsinki-based Palace has been chosen as the best restaurant in Finland by a vote of food professionals.

BasBas and Savoy took the next places in the voting for the 50 best restaurants in Finland, also in Helsinki. Fourth place went to Alexanderplats on the South Esplanade, which serves classic French food and also won the best value for money category.

All 10 top places went to Helsinki restaurants.

At the beginning of 2020, Savoy freshly refurbished its interior.

Eero Vottonen piloted by Palace, it was stated in the list announcement that it was “closest to perfection” among Finnish restaurants. The panoramic restaurant at South Shore 10 has a Michelin star and was expected to have another star a year ago. This year’s Michelin launch has been postponed to the fall.

Corona year with its restaurant restrictions has punished the restaurant industry, but the dreaded wave of bankruptcy has not been seen. It is known that only one of the restaurants on the list a year ago has closed its doors permanently. Helsinki-based Maannos ceased operations at the beginning of the pandemic, and the restaurant was told that the closure was not related to corona restrictions.

Instead of closing, the Corona Year is reflected in the style of the restaurants voted best. Technically savvy fine dining venues have traditionally dominated the list, but this year, a historic number of restaurants described as casual and immediate were voted among. The list included the pizzeria Via Tribunali and the casual cocktail bar The Bull and the Firm.

“The restaurant doesn’t come in the footsteps of even a top chef, but more because you want to be nice with friends,” said the editor-in-chief of the five-star online media that organized the vote. Eeropekka Rislakki summed up the prevailing restaurant taste.

French classics, such as the sea lord, dominate Hans Välimäki’s Bardot restaurant list.

The best the list of restaurants rose to one of the winners Hans Välimäki At its Bardot restaurant. The French bistro on Kluuvikatu reached fifth place and was also awarded as a newcomer of the year.

The list also included two temporary pop-up events that are not restaurants in the traditional sense. One of these was a pop up by Toni Toivanen, who had experienced in the world’s top kitchens, and the other was a pop up by a group called Bona Fide.

In the earnings announcement the restaurateurs interviewed highlighted the difficulty of the corona year but also bright expectations for the future. There is cover for hopeful expectations, at least on the basis of attitude measurements. For example, according to the Kantari Mind Food survey, in April 2021, 58 percent of those over the age of 18 said they planned to go to a restaurant or cafe immediately or within a month at the latest. Customers’ desire to return to restaurants is strong after exceptional circumstances.

The vote for Finland’s 50 best restaurants in 2021 was carried out by the Five Stars online media. The results were published in a virtual webcast at the Helsinki Fair Center. The poll was held for the 13th time and was conducted by sending a voting form by e-mail to more than 1,000 professionals in the hotel and restaurant industry, the beverage business and the restaurant and food writing industry. Of these, less than 300 cast their votes.

Albina, founded in Vallila in the workshop area, was one of the openings of the year.

Results of the 2021 best restaurants in Finland poll:

1. Palace, Helsinki.

2. BasBas, Helsinki.

3. Savoy, Helsinki.

4. Alexanderplats, Helsinki.

5. Bardot, Helsinki.

6. Grön, Helsinki.

7. Vinkkeli, Helsinki.

8. Olo, Helsinki.

9. Muru, Helsinki.

10. Inari, Helsinki.

11. Kaskis, Turku.

12. Kuurna, Helsinki.

13. C, Tampere.

14. Albina & Aleksis, Helsinki.

15. Gustav kitchen & bar, Rovaniemi.

16. Mami, Turku.

17. Demo, Helsinki.

18. Zero, Helsinki.

19. Ora, Helsinki.

20. Tapio, Posio.

21. Fiasco by Ultima, Helsinki.

22. Bistro o mat, Espoo.

23. Ostroferia, Oulu.

24. Aanaar, Inari.

25. Yes Yes Yes, Helsinki.

26. Kajo, Tampere.

27. Finnjävel, Helsinki.

28. Kakolanruusu, Turku.

29. Gastro Cafe Kallio, Helsinki.

30. Catered by Huber, Tampere.

31. Wino, Helsinki.

32. Sky Kitchen & View, Rovaniemi.

33. W30, Helsinki.

34. Pastis, Helsinki.

35. Bistro o mat, Kirkkonummi.

36. Noah, Turku.

37. Lily Lee, Helsinki.

38. Nokka, Helsinki.

39. Madonna, Helsinki.

40. Nude, Helsinki.

41. Aki pop up, Helsinki.

42. Via Tribunali, Helsinki.

43. Smör, Turku.

44. Emo, Helsinki.

45. Hejm, Vaasa.

46. ​​Old Boy, Helsinki.

47. Kosmos, Helsinki.

48. Bona Fide pop up, Helsinki.

49. The Bull and the Firm, Helsinki.

50. Tintå, Turku.