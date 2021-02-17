Restaurants Government resumes talks on interest rate limits on Friday – also proposes that bars should stop drinking as early as 5 p.m.

Under the current proposal, taverns may have to stop serving as early as 5 pm if the coronavirus situation gets really worse. No solution has yet been reached.

Restaurants opening hours will be clearly tightened if the coronavirus situation worsens.

The government’s sote ministerial working group negotiated restrictions on restaurants on Wednesday, but no solution was reached on opening hours at the meeting.

Impact assessments on restaurant restrictions are still being sought.

Next time, the issue will be discussed politically on Friday, when it will be discussed at least by political assistants.

Political restrictions have been addressed in advance by special assistants, but no decision has yet been taken.

In practice, restrictions could mean shortening opening or drinking times, or both.

However, there has been a proposal in the hands of political assistants with much stricter restrictions than the current opening hours.

HS: n according to the data, the proposal featured that in the worst coronavirus areas, alcohol sales should stop at 5pm and doors should close at 6pm. In food restaurants, a light sign would come an hour later.

If the coronavirus had not yet spread very widely, but the situation in the whole country was serious, it has been suggested that the opening rules would be less on the hour. In this case, you should leave the food restaurants no later than 8 p.m.

“The times on display today can still change by the hour,” government sources say.

Opening discussions have been reported in the past Evening News and Evening paper.

In preparation existing restrictions would only be introduced by a government decree when the coronavirus situation is really bad and possibly, for example, adult recreational facilities and public spaces in shopping malls are closed.

This would be a situation in which further attempts would be made to prevent the situation from deteriorating by requiring a stand-by law and, for example, restricting the movement of citizens outdoors.

It is characterized by government districts that measures would be introduced “on the threshold of a state of emergency”.

Ministers received a paper on Wednesday featuring various restriction proposals.

Some parties see that there has not yet been enough political negotiation on the subject.

“It’s hard to say what the preparation timetable is because there are no political decisions yet. The times and everything are rotated, but I do not have the agreed performances in my hands, ”says the Government Counselor of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, who is preparing restaurant laws. Ismo Tuominen.

Politically the restaurant decision is very difficult. Restaurants have already gone bankrupt, and for many food restaurants, for example, running out of drinks in the early evening would be fatal.

On the other hand, public debate has contrasted restaurants with children’s hobbies. Therefore, politicians are under pressure to restrict the operation of restaurants if children’s hobbies are restricted.

Nowadays the strictest restaurant restrictions will end the drink at 10pm and close the restaurants at 11pm.

The government’s interest rate strategy is divided into two parts. The country is divided into three regions according to the incidence of the coronavirus and some other variables: basal, acceleration and spreading regions.

In addition, the government introduced a new three-step action plan in January. Finland is now in its first phase, but already in the second phase, measures to spread the spread will be introduced throughout the country.

Government the tightenings now being prepared would apply to phase two, meaning that there would be no change in the operation of restaurants in the current situation.

They would possibly be valid for two weeks at a time, but there is no decision on this either.

The government is working to ensure that strong measures can be taken to prevent the virus from spreading to a level after which all restaurants must be shut down. This has been the case in several European countries.

Finland the situation has long been fairly flat but not hugely good, but the situation in the metropolitan area in particular has been deteriorating for some time.

Last week, as many new infections were diagnosed as last year during the peak weeks, ie more than 1,650, says the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

Hus would like the number of participants in public events to be limited to six, now it is limited to ten.