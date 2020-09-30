Restaurants Food restaurants are also closed due to restrictions, says top chef Henri Alén: “Every time the minister opens his mouth, a large number of reservations are canceled from us”

According to Henri Alén, many customers have received the impression from the government’s statements that there is no reason to visit restaurants at all now. In the industry, blaming restaurants is considered unreasonable.

“Sympathies are now on the side of nightclub entrepreneurs, ”says the chef and restaurateur Henri Alén.

The government informed on Tuesday night for new measures, which restrict the drinking and opening hours of restaurants. Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) spoke of the policy that drinking should be stopped from midnight on October 8 at the latest and the doors should be closed at one night.

In provinces where the coronavirus epidemic is considered to be in an accelerating phase, dispensing would be ordered as early as 10 p.m. In addition, no more than half of the maximum number of customers should be admitted.

Alén is known for many top restaurants, such as Finnjävel, Ultima, Muru and Pastis in Helsinki. In them, the majority of customers start eating between six and nine.

“We have taken a lot of steps to follow the recommendations of the authorities. The number of tables has been reduced and booking start times have been staggered, ”says Alén.

He is particularly concerned about entrepreneurs who own nightclubs. Many of them told HS on Tuesday that nightclub operations should not be continued at all due to restrictions.

According to Alén, even food restaurants will not be safe if stricter restrictions are introduced in Uusimaa, for example.

“Probably a lot of smaller places are going to catch up because keeping it open is simply not profitable,” he says.

Corona restrictions have caused confusion in the restaurant industry. According to Henri Alén, for example, it is understandable that the aim is to prevent the spread of infection chains.

At the same time, he demands better justification from the authorities as to why restaurants are considered the biggest problem. To date, the Department of Health and Welfare has not reported that verified chains of infection have spread from restaurants.

Second, Alén criticizes the way the government speaks to the general public about restaurants. According to him, the board does not fully understand how important each statement is to the operating conditions of companies.

“Every time the minister opens his mouth, we have a large number of reservations canceled,” Alén says.

According to restaurateurs, it is reasonable to tighten restrictions if their goal is to ensure that customers can visit restaurants safely.

“But often the message seems to be that don’t go anywhere or go to restaurants at all. I wonder a little bit about that, ”Alén says.

In the restaurant industry the first adjustment measures have already been announced. Noho Partners, which owns about 250 restaurants and nightclubs, said late Tuesday to start co-operation negotiations due to new restrictions.

HOK-Elanto, which operates extensively in the Helsinki restaurant field, is also said to be in the wrong place. Sales of its restaurants have fallen sharply in September, although they returned to good levels in July-August.

For example, in shopping centers, restaurant sales have been at a tolerable level, but in the center it is currently only about half of normal.

“Restaurants in the center of Helsinki have taken the hardest blow. People are not in offices, tourists are almost completely absent, and public transport has decreased, ”says the director of restaurant operations. Henriikka Poland.

He also says that a lot has been done in the restaurants to make shopping safe. For example, 300 people were admitted to the famous Grandma Tunnel in the city center during the summer months due to restrictions, when up to a thousand customers normally visit there.

Henriikka Puolanne, Director of HOK-Elanto’s Restaurant Division, is concerned about the impact of liquor restrictions on companies in the sector.­

HOK-Elanto’s restaurants are mainly food and social restaurants, and there are only a handful of actual nightclubs. Despite this, Poland says that the restriction of open space makes a big dent in the sale of restaurants.

In the spring, HOK-Elanto, part of the S Group, shifted employees vacated from restaurants to the grocery trade, for example. Thanks to it, layoffs did not have to be done.

At the moment, however, your Poland cannot say exactly what a stricter restriction means for staff.

“Sure, it means there are fewer working hours available. We are currently considering what solutions could be made in this situation. The transition to trade has already begun. ”

Your Poland says it is generally concerned about the industry and does not believe Noho Partners is the only company that is downsizing due to restrictions.

In the cooperative the seriousness of the coronavirus situation is understood, but the rationale for the strict restrictions on restaurants is surprising.

“We are not aware that any exposures have been found in our restaurants. No cases of coronavirus have been reported in workers either. It is quite frustrating and sad that hard work is being done in the sector to prevent the spread of infections, but still restaurants may have to close, ”says Puolanne.

Managing Director of Tourism and Restaurant Services Mara Timo Lappi demanded on Wednesday Sanna Marinin (sd) a report from the government on how many infections have been detected in restaurants.

“These restrictions threaten the existence of thousands of restaurant businesses and thus tens of thousands of jobs, so it is necessary to get an explanation of the reasons for the decision,” Lapland said.

Henri Alén says his company ‘s restaurants are also trying to adapt to a situation where drinking has to stop at ten.

In practice, this could be achieved, for example, by bringing forward and condensing table settings. Admittedly, diners starting at eight should be in a hurry to get their meals eaten and wines drunk before the doors close.

According to Alén, many restrictions on movement have been justified to control the epidemic. The background, he says, still seems to be a strange attitude towards restaurants.