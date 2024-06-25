Restaurants | Finnwatch criticizes restaurants: “Companies make their climate work more difficult by continuing to advertise meat portions”

Restaurants|According to Finnwatch, a large part of restaurants’ emissions are generated in the production of food raw materials. Sufficient emission reductions cannot be achieved without a change in what is eaten in restaurants.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The climate measures of restaurants are insufficient, according to Finnwatch’s report. None of the restaurants reported their emissions in sufficient detail. Restel did the best in the comparison, Noho Partners the worst.

Restaurants there are many shortcomings in climate action, according to a report by the non-governmental organization Finnwatch published on Tuesday.

None of the reviewed restaurant companies reported their emissions in sufficient detail. In addition, they lacked comprehensive emission reduction targets and clear plans for achieving the targets.

According to the organization, restaurants should in the future take greater responsibility for their own emissions and invest especially in increasing low-emission plant-based food.

In the investigation three restaurant companies were examined: Noho Partners, S group and Restel. A total of more than 900 restaurants operate under the companies’ umbrella in Finland.

The best in the comparison was Restel, under which Burger King and Rax, among others, operate. Compared to the other two companies, Restel reports the emissions of its restaurants the most comprehensively. In addition, the company has set itself climate goals, which will be published this year.

Efforts have also been made to invest in the attractiveness of vegetarian food. The company says that it rewards company management for increasing vegetarian options and invests in their advertising.

The S group, on the other hand, already has climate goals and company management is rewarded for implementing them. However, the goals apply to the entire group, so restaurants do not have their own emission goals, and the restaurants’ emissions are not reported separately either.

The S group’s restaurants include numerous eateries such as Prismos and ABC gas stations.

The worst in the comparison, Noho Partners, which owns several entertainment and food restaurants in Finland, did well, such as restaurants Elite, Savoy and two Fat Lizard restaurants.

Based on the report, the company’s climate work is just beginning, and it has not yet reduced its emissions or set goals for them. Investing in vegetarian food also mainly depends on customer demand.

According to Finnwatch, companies rely too much on the fact that serving vegetarian dishes alongside meat dishes is enough. However, reaching international emission targets, such as the goals of the Paris climate agreement, requires reducing the sale of meat and, for example, cheese.

At the same time, however, the companies are making their own climate work more difficult by continuing to advertise high-emission meat portions, says Finnwatch’s climate expert Lasse Leipola in the bulletin.

An explanation according to the report, restaurants had invested the most in climate measures that also save money: for example, saving energy and reducing food waste.

However, these measures are not enough to curb the emissions of the restaurant industry to a climate-sustainable level.

“A large part of restaurants’ emissions are generated in the production of raw materials for edible food. Sufficient emission reductions cannot be achieved without changes to what is eaten in restaurants,” says Leipola.

In addition to the climate agreement, climate measures will also be required in the future by the tightening of the EU corporate liability law.

According to Finnwatch, restaurant companies should take a more active role than before in setting and implementing climate goals by increasing, for example, the share of vegetable proteins and wild fish in sales.

Correction 25.6. 12:56 p.m.: In the story, it was previously incorrectly stated that Noho Partners owns the Fat Lizard restaurants. Noho owns only two Fat Lizard restaurants.