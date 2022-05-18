Restaurants Finland’s 50 best restaurants selected: Ykkönen is the same for the third time, but it has a long way to go

The success of restaurants outside Helsinki was exceptional in this year’s voting results.

Helsinki The Palace has been voted the best restaurant in Finland by food professionals for three years in a row.

Bas Bas and Savoy also took the next places in the voting for the 50 best restaurants in Finland, also in Helsinki. Fourth place went to Alexanderplats on the South Esplanade, which serves classic French food. The top four were the same last year.

A year ago, all the top ten places went to restaurants in Helsinki, but this year Kaskis from Turku wedged back into the top ten restaurants.

Exceptional This year’s voting result was the success of restaurants outside Helsinki. 19 restaurants outside Helsinki were selected for the list.

Restaurants outside the urban areas also stood out this year: Tapio Posio from the middle of the forest and Hotelli Punkaharju from Lake Finland were included in the list. The northernmost restaurants on the list are located in Inari and Rovaniemi.

Although the palace was number one for the third year in a row, it is on track for Chez Dominique’s record. Hans Välimäki directed by Chez Dominique, won the ballot every time between 2004 and 2010.

Boulevard Bar & Seafood was named Newcomer of the Year.

Two the corona year with its restaurant restrictions and the ensuing labor shortages have plagued the restaurant industry, but the difficulties have not led to closures. Most of the restaurants that have been successful in voting in recent years have survived the ordeal.

The restaurant industry’s faith in the future looks strong, as many new restaurants have opened. Ego, Brasa, Mat Distrikt, Boulevard Bar & Seafood, Bona Fide, Wellamo and last week were added to the list of new places chosen by professionals. In the HS assessment rare full five stars Creativity thrives on chaos. The fish restaurant Boulevard Bar & Seafood was also chosen as the best newcomer of the year.

Finland The 50 Best Restaurants 2022 poll was conducted by Five Stars online media. The results were announced at the Gastro Helsinki trade fair at the Helsinki Fair Center.

The poll was held for the 14th time and was sent by e-mail to more than a thousand professionals in the hotel and restaurant industry, the beverage business and the restaurant and food writing industry. Of these, nearly 400 voted.