Restaurants Finland opened up fast, but now the coronary infections of race tourists are threatening to reverse the direction: “The restaurant industry is a big payer for this episode”

Restrictions on restaurants eased last week, but now there is concern about a new outbreak of the epidemic.

In the restaurant industry living in conflicting moods in many ways.

Relaxed restrictions have caused sales to roll out in many restaurants, but have been replaced by labor shortages.

In recent days, growing concern has been caused by the corona infections found by football tourists returning from St. Petersburg.

“ “Yes, this situation is annoying for the industry.”

Tourism- and CEO of Mara, a restaurant interest group Timo Lappi says that before the infections found in the European Championship tourists, “the feelings were already very good”.

"Yes, this situation is annoying for the industry. The activities of some Huuhkaja fans have been such that it cannot be understood," says Lapland.

By Monday, more than 200 corona infections had been diagnosed in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) in the area that had returned from the European Football Championships in Russia. In addition, nearly 500 people have been quarantined.

Most of the infections are presumably a more contagious delta variant of the virus, says Hus’s chief medical officer. Markku Mäkijärvi. According to Mäkijärvi, it is expected that up to 300 corona infections have occurred in the Hus area alone as European Championship gifts. Further infections are also expected.

Miserable is if a few hundred people in one event are able to change a well-developed situation just after the restaurant business has started properly again, says SOK’s Director of Tourism and Catering Harri Ojanperä.

Ojanperä says that he fears that Uusimaa will not be able to reach the basic level for a long time.

“If the restrictions continue now, then the restaurant industry will be a big payer for this episode,” Ojanperä says.

Without the gifts from St. Petersburg, Uusimaa would have moved to the basic level, Lapland believes.

“Of course, we hope that despite this, the Government will move to the basic level of Uusimaa this week. In any case, the new regulation must be adopted by Wednesday at the latest. I hope that this industry and its employees will not suffer from the irresponsible behavior of some people. I also wonder about the activities of the Government and health authorities, ”says Lapland.

Restaurants restrictions on opening hours, liquor and customer numbers will be lifted completely in the basic areas, ie almost all over the country on Thursday last week. Hygiene and distance obligations and the requirement for customers to have their own seats indoors remained in force.

In Uusimaa, the light sign comes at midnight and restaurants have to close their doors at one o’clock at night.

Indoors, bars may use half of the customer seats and other restaurants 75 percent.

Restrictions are in effect for the time being and are reviewed on a weekly basis.

“ “After great weather, the store is great, especially on the terraces.”

On the terraces there are no customer number limits and customers do not need to have their own table or seat.

“After these wonderful weather, the trade is great, especially on the terraces,” says the CEO of the restaurant group Noho Partners Aku Vikström.

According to Vikström, the Group’s sales for June look really good. Noho has been called back to work by virtually all of his staff from layoffs.

“But at the same time I’m happy about it, I’m worried about where to get staff in the fall. That is a big question for the restaurant industry in the future. ”

In the restaurant industry there was a shortage of labor even before the corona pandemic. Prolonged restrictions have exacerbated the situation, as some workers have had time to switch industries.

Harri Ojanperä of SOK says that the labor shortage has been shifted, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area and Turku. During the restaurant closure, the S Group moved its workforce from the restaurants to the grocery side, and according to Ojanperä, some employees have decided to stay on that path.

“On the other hand, there is an acute shortage of labor and we have had to reduce opening hours and even keep the restaurant closed due to the lack of staff, but there are people in the nightclubs and staff and student restaurants, for example,” says Maran Lappi.