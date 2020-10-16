Restaurants Fast drinkers get the whole bar for themselves – Kallion Pub Sirdie and other Helsinki restaurants are now developing creative coping stories for the financial crisis caused by Korona

The emergency in the tourism and restaurant sector is Europe-wide. Operators use their own means to keep restaurants, bars, and nightclubs open and staff to work.

Is talked about how the corona pandemic has caused, among other things, in the form of telework in a digital leap society. It seems that the tourism and restaurant sector is undergoing a service jump caused by a pandemic.

The means are manifold. For example, Pub Sirdie, a tiny bar on Third Line in Kallio, announced the possibility of having the entire bar available to himself and his nine friends. As a private event, the bar markets “guaranteed corona-safe” going to the bar with friends.

“Now that we’ve been hit by these industry restrictions, too, the idea was that what could be a safer bar night than spending it with nine best friends,” Pub Sirdie announces on his Facebook wall.

At a private event is a condition: customers must drink at least 150 euros per hour, ie if the group is the size of ten people, each person should drink 15 euros worth of drinks.

“A package like this was developed, where with a sales guarantee of 150 euros per hour, you get the whole bar at your fingertips. How easy can this be? At least if you drink some rustic artisan beers and something on that side, then don’t even make it tight! ” the bar attracts in Fb.

Pub Sirdie normally has 20 seats. Now that the country’s government has ordered only half of the seats to be filled, Sirdie has 10 of them at her disposal.

“Then why not lock the place with others at the same time, and have fun with your own team? In my own bar! ”

The fun-shaped offer on Pub Sirdie’s Fb page has a solid foundation: “Trying to keep our hoodies at work during these exceptional times. That’s why the more of you guys want a bar night like this, the easier it is for us to keep the gang away from the bread. ”

Opening hours regulations have taken away the best late night and night sales hours, especially from nightclubs, but also from bars.

The industry has developed new services in its struggle for survival. For example, in the spring, when restaurants were closed by government order, restaurateurs began selling takeaways. That was allowed to be done, and so were many restaurants that had not previously sold take-away food.

Now that restaurants in Uusimaa, for example, have been ordered to stop serving at 10pm and close at 11pm, to avoid a complete closure and staff layoffs or layoffs, some nightclubs have begun to entice customers to arrive earlier in the evening.

Last The Rymy-Eetu nightclub in Helsinki’s Erottaja announced on Wednesday that it will start every Friday and Saturday after Work Party from 5 pm to 11 pm. The opening will take place on Friday, October 16th.

The headline “does not give up” tells Rymy-Eetus that during the first hour a beer can be obtained for 2.95 euros and that “safe virus-free breathing air technology” is available.

Many nightclubs have done the same, i.e. sought to bring forward their sales. On Wednesday, HS spoke about Doris, a nightclub in Tampere, for example, which is open from 6 pm to 11 pm instead of the previous night.

“Holidays and layoffs have had to be introduced. We hope that the restrictions will be relaxed or at least not last long. If they don’t ease, then at least we’ve tried, ”the CEO Jaakko Sinivuori He told about Aleksin’s Restaurants behind Doris.

Instead, for example, he is the CEO of NoHo Partners, which owns dozens of nightclubs Aku Vikström said the group ‘s nightclubs are generally closed and staff laid off.

Worry the future is common to the entire tourism and restaurant industry. HS said on Tuesday how hotels have developed various new services to cope with the collapse in demand caused by the corona.

With targeted campaigns, rooms are rented to students and teleworkers, for example, and lobby space can be rented for work.

Managing Director of the Tourism and Restaurant Interest Group (MaRa) Timo Lappi had just concluded on Thursday a teleconference between the European hotel, restaurant and café organization (Hospitality Europe – Hotrec).

He said the emergency was Europe-wide: “No one wanted to talk about the future, but how to deal with it the next day.”

“There has not yet been information on bankruptcies in Finland. We are afraid that they will come later in the autumn, and the further this (pandemic and restrictions) continues, ”says Lapland.

Managing director However, Timo Lappi reminds that the number of bankruptcies does not tell the whole truth. For example, many companies may have three restaurants in the chain, and when one closes, the company will not go bankrupt, but jobs will be reduced: “It may also be that the company will just close down but not go bankrupt.”

As an example of the number of bankruptcies not reflecting the situation in the restaurant industry and job losses, he cites a message he has just received from a restaurant entrepreneur: “I closed two restaurants and three nightclubs are on hiatus. I laid off 80 people. ”

“Entrepreneurs have everything at stake: business, property, and work. People are trying to keep their jobs. This is such a rampage day in and day out. ”

Rymy-Eetu’s one-year birthdays were crowded in 2009.­

The tiny, 20-seat Pub Sirdie on Third Line in Kallio has had to halve its customer seat to 10 due to the corona.­