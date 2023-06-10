Abrasel survey indicates that 79% estimate an increase in revenue compared to the same date in 2022

Bars and restaurants hope to increase their revenues with Valentine’s Day, celebrated on June 12th. Research carried out by Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants) shows that 79% of the interviewed entrepreneurs estimate an increase in revenue compared to the same date in 2022.

Of this total, 57% project that the increase in revenue will be up to 30%. This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday, a day traditionally with less movement for bars and restaurants.

“This year, we will have Valentine’s Day on a Monday, which we consider very positive, as it attracts the public to a normally less busy day of the week, when some establishments would not even open”says the president of Abrasel, Paulo Solmucci.

In April, 21% of the surveyed establishments recorded a loss, a reduction of 6 percentage points compared to March. It is the best result since January. Another 37% of companies made a profit, while 41% worked on breakeven.

“It is encouraging to see that in recent months there has been a reduction in the number of companies operating at a loss, returning to the levels recorded at the end of last year, although it is still a considerable number”says Paul.

loans

The survey also showed that 66% of interviewed entrepreneurs have loans. Of this total, 67% obtained credit through Pronampe (National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses).

Among those who obtained credit through Pronampe, 11% managed to renegotiate the debt after the government extended the payment deadlines with the banks. On the other hand, another 11% requested renegotiation, but were unable to do so.

According to Abrasel, the program’s default rate is 14%, which is above the market average (4.1%).

“In order to honor more urgent commitments, establishments have been failing to pay debts, mainly related to federal taxes”says Solmucci.