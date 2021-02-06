Restaurants “Exactly a year ago, it was a really good feeling,” recalls the owner of a Helsinki restaurant that closed its doors

Mara’s CEO Timo Lappi demands more flexibility from landlords. “It is not enough to give payment periods, the rents must be reduced.”

“Time it feels crushing. ”

This is how the co-founder and board member of Helsinki-based restaurant Juuren commented Ilja Björs. The taxpayer has filed a bankruptcy application with the Helsinki District Court for the Juuri companies responsible for the restaurant’s operations.

Located on Korkeavuorenkatu, Juuri is open for the last day on Saturday. It is known for its domestic organic food and was chosen as the restaurant of the year in 2010.

Basically, Root’s financial problems aren’t due to the corona, but the epidemic has made it impossible to cope with them, Björs says. The problems return to Juuren’s subsidiary Kasarminkatu 21, which was filed for bankruptcy a year ago in January. The company-owned restaurants located in Kasarmintori closed.

HS wrote about the problems of the Root Companies a year ago in December.

The root companies got into corporate restructuring a year ago, and that would have saved the restaurant, according to Björs. However, due to the corona epidemic, it has not been possible to start corporate restructuring. According to Björs, the required cash flow has not been accumulated when the epidemic and restrictions have significantly reduced the number of customers.

Björsin According to him, among other things, the fact that companies left virtually completely out of the customer flow deplored Root’s situation. For example, in November – December, which was traditionally favored by companies in November – December, the restaurant achieved only about 20 percent sales compared to a normal year, according to Björs.

“We lost the little Christmas season. In two weeks, 200 bookings were lost. If we had kept those reservations, we would not be in this situation now. ”

Root founder Ilja Björs photographed in the restaurant in 2017.­

Also the CEO of Mara, an organization representing tourism and restaurant services Timo Lapin according to the lack of business customers and tourists knows the hard ride for many restaurants.

Especially in the center of Helsinki, there are several restaurants that focus on handicrafts and high-quality raw materials, which are preferred by tourists and business customers, for example.

These customer groups have been almost completely absent soon for a year, and it is very difficult to replace them with demand from domestic individuals alone.

One the restaurant that suffered the loss of such customers was the Chapter located in the Market Square. The restaurant no longer exists as the company has filed for bankruptcy and has closed its doors.

Chapter restaurateur Juho Ekegren says that 70-80 percent of the restaurant’s cash flow came from tourists and business meetings.

According to Ekegren, Chapter’s bankruptcy is mainly due to the corona epidemic.

“There were small problems in the first few years, but exactly a year ago there was a really good feeling, we had learned how to do things in this location. It felt like a turning point, but then the turning took place in a completely different direction, ”says Ekegren.

Chapter was voted Restaurant of the Year in 2019.

Restaurant Chapter was located in the Market Square.­

Maran According to a membership survey, 24 percent of food restaurants and 29 percent of pubs and nightclubs report being at risk of bankruptcy in six months if customer flows do not recover. The figures apply to the whole country, but according to Timo Lapi, they also tell well about the situation in Helsinki.

The turnover in the restaurant sector is high, which means that many restaurants are closed and new ones are started every year, Lapland reminds.

This year is still forecast to be a record year for bankruptcies and other closures. The number of bankruptcy applications is expected to increase in the near future, as the temporary bankruptcy protection, which limited creditors’ ability to file for bankruptcy, expired at the turn of February. The expiry of the change in the law is not yet visible: by Thursday evening, ten bankruptcy applications had been received by the Helsinki District Court by February evening.

One of the bad news, according to Lapland, is that many long-term members of Mara have failed to pay their membership fees. It denies that well-established and normally financially stable restaurants are also going to fail. In many of these restaurants, the situation has been exacerbated by the disappearance of business customers.

Lapland is making a tough appeal to landlords. In his view, healthy businesses should not be allowed to fail due to rent payment problems.

“Landlords haven’t been flexible enough. It is not enough to give payment periods, the rents must be reduced. ”

Coronary infections The proliferation of restaurants has been talked about recently. On Thursday, news about the infections of exchange students, which have been traced to three different Helsinki restaurants, was reported. In Jyväskylä, too, the corona epidemic worsened rapidly as the virus spread among students at the bar.

Lapland hopes that restaurants will take responsibility for safety margins and other corona instructions.

“I also appeal to customers to act responsibly in restaurants.”

In Lapland’s opinion, however, restaurants cannot be bundled into similar risk areas.

“There are 10,000 companies in the industry. It is not right that if a handful of them act irresponsibly, everything is stigmatized. ”