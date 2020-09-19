Restaurants Estonia banned drinking alcohol at night and Hus’s director of diagnostics suggests the same in Finland – people under the age of 30 now get the majority of infections

In Finland, the tightening of restaurant corona measures will be considered next week. According to the restaurant industry interest group, tightening restrictions would even be a fatal blow to restaurants.

Will follow Finland in Estonia’s footsteps and bans the sale of alcohol in restaurants at night to prevent the spread of the coronavirus?

The Estonian government announced on Thursday that it intends to ban the drinking of alcoholic beverages between midnight and midnight at night.

Director of diagnostics at Hus, Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District Lasse Lehtonen proposed on Twitter on Twitter that a similar restriction on the sale of alcohol should be introduced in Finland as well.

Lehtonen tells HS that his proposal is related to the current coronavirus situation in Finland, where the number of infections has increased somewhat and the risk of the epidemic is accelerating.

“Now it would be logical to address the places and situations where mass exposures have occurred,” Lehtonen says.

Infections has been found during the fall in many young adult age groups.

As late as March, the proportion of people under the age of 30 was 17 percent. Now, in September, people under the age of 30 account for 63 percent of infections.

According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), about half of new infections are acquired domestically. Infections have been reported especially at leisure, hobbies and study-related events.

Lehtonen emphasizes that the situation must not be allowed to cause Korona to become a burden on the health care system.

“Then it is to be feared that we will be doing the same as in Spain, and infections will start to spread from young people to the oldest groups, which will then burden hospitals and morgues.”

In Finland, the coronavirus situation is better controlled than in Estonia. The incidence of coronavirus in Estonia has been 25.36 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks. In Finland, the incidence rate is 10.1.

Bridge the current corona precautionary measures for restaurants are relatively mild. All guests must have their own seating area. It must be possible to wash your hands, the restaurant must provide safety clearances, and the premises and surfaces must be clean.

Councilor Ismo Tuominen the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health says restaurant restrictions will be addressed next week next week. Under a law that came into force in June, restrictions are regulated monthly by decree.

“Of course, we are analyzing the epidemic situation in Finland and not Estonia. During the weekend and on Monday, we will have a discussion about what we should decide on the next regulation, ”says Tuominen.

The regulation makes it possible to impose less severe restrictions on a provincial basis. Tuominen emphasizes that the coronavirus infections in the autumn have been mainly point clusters. In addition to restaurants, exposure situations have been reported at various study and sports events.

“The epidemic does not warn, but there were zero infections in many provinces, and in two weeks’ time the relative incidence of the province will be almost a Finnish record,” says Tuominen.

For example, no infections were detected in the Etelä-Savo hospital district in the first week of September. The following week, the cluster of infections raised the province to the top of the incidence list.

Tourism– and Restaurant Services According to Mara, the new tightenings would even be fatal for restaurants. Alcohol sales in restaurants have fallen about 30 percent from a year ago.

“Our member industries are already in a critical situation and are considering how they will survive the fall and winter. Restrictions would be a hard blow, ”the CEO Timo Lappi says.

He wonders about the idea of ​​tightening restrictions.

“There have been some exposures in the restaurants, but compared to the exposures, not many clusters of infections have left the restaurants,” says Lapland.