Restaurants Early traffic lights and customer restrictions depress restaurateurs in Helsinki: “For many places, it’s the same as being completely closed”

Restaurants will be allowed to open their doors in Uusimaa next Monday after a six-week closure.

However, dispensing must stop as early as 5 pm and the doors of alcohol-intensive restaurants must be closed from the evening. Food restaurants are allowed to be open for more than an hour, until 19:00.

The number of customers is also limited: in alcohol-intensive restaurants, the number of customers is limited to one third of the usual and in other restaurants to half.

Staff at restaurants must guide customers to their seats.

Restrictions gradual dismantling can thus be a meager consolation for many restaurateurs, especially if restaurant operations are focused on the evening time.

Owner of the Vallila-based Plein restaurant Henri Bäckman says that even though the restaurant can open its doors at lunchtime, Bäckman says the activity is still a fraction of normal and only half the workload.

“Normally we run in the evening and alcohol is half the sales. I don’t know if people will start with brunch on Saturdays, but it’s going to be a fraction of what they normally do, ”says Bäckman.

Plein will tentatively open its doors for lunch on April 27, says the restaurant manager Minna Huttunen. According to Huttunen, next week will come unnecessarily fast, as the restaurant staff has been laid off.

In addition to Plein, Bäckman owns Restaurant Winon in Kallio, which, as the name implies, specializes in wine serving.

“It probably can’t be opened at all when it’s so evening-focused.”

Helsinki Molly Malone’s, a popular Irish pub in the city center, is not going to open its doors at all, as it is not profitable for the business, says the CEO of Marainvest N&K, which owns the restaurant. Petri Naumanen.

“After all, this is ridiculous not to be open for later. For many places, this is the same as if it were completely closed, ”says Naumanen.

Naumanen hopes that the government will reconsider opening hours earlier than in two weeks.

“I would like a little quicker response and a more positive hint of a future, clearer line.”

Restaurant industry CEO of the representative organization Mara Timo Lappi considers severe restrictions to be unjustified.

“Restrictive measures do not allow profitable business for dinner-serving restaurants or pubs. Many of them have been forced to continue the confinement, ”says Lapland in the organization’s press release.

“Dinner restaurants could have opened their doors and invited their employees from the unemployment card to work if the government had followed the position of the Social and Health Committee and closed the restaurants only at 9 pm, provided that the drink had stopped at 8 pm.”

The Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Health took over earlier position on the matter in its report and said that the closure of food restaurants before 9pm should be “behind a particularly high threshold”.

“The terraces of the restaurants should have been given wider drinking and opening hours already at this stage,” says Lapland.

He also said the state has not supported restaurant entrepreneurs enough during the epidemic.

“The subsidies paid by the state have been very small compared to the huge losses that companies in the tourism and restaurant industry have suffered. For example, subsidies paid to restaurant companies in 2020 account for only about 11 percent of revenue loss. The government has an obligation to continue the closure compensation type support for restaurant companies in 11 provinces, ”says Lapland.

New restrictions apply in the provinces where the corona epidemic situation is most severe.

In addition to Uusimaa, such provinces include Kanta-Häme, Varsinais-Suomi, Satakunta, Pirkanmaa, Päijät-Häme, Kymenlaakso, South Karelia, South Savo, Central Finland and Ostrobothnia.

In other provinces, where the infection situation is better, restrictions are more lenient and restaurants are allowed to be open until 11 p.m.