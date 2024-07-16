Restaurants | Do you dare to go to a nice restaurant to eat just one dish? This is how top restaurants are answered

Restaurants|According to chef Helena Puolaka, customers should be treated the same regardless of the order.

Multi would like to visit a restaurant more often, but neither the time nor the wallet can stretch to a multi-course dinner. Some may wonder, is it possible to go to a slightly nicer restaurant to eat just one dish? Do you dare to order just a main course in a menu-oriented restaurant, especially if the table next to you is enjoying four or even six courses?

“This is a service industry and we are primarily here to fulfill our customers’ wishes. All questions and requests are welcome,” replies the owner of the restaurant Plein in Helsinki’s Vallila Sami Nieminen.

Single portion orders are possible on weekdays, says Sami Nieminen, owner of the restaurant Plein. In May, Plein received the Bib Gourmand mark in the Finnish Michelin Guide.

Plein’s premises are small and therefore the restaurant usually offers a 4-5 course menu – especially on weekends. Then there are also more customers.

“When the restaurant is full, working in the kitchen has to be very systematic in small spaces. Then it’s easier for all the customers to take the menu and eat according to the same formula, as it were,” says Nieminen.

According to Nieminen, you shouldn’t be shy about ordering just the main course on weekdays.

“We can always stop by in the middle of the week, even if it’s just one serving.”

Also the chef of the classic restaurant Savoy in Helsinki Helena Puolakka encourages people to bravely order just the main course.

“You can definitely order just the main course, that’s why we have an à la carte menu,” he says.

Also at Savoy, there are typically mostly people who order one dish on weekdays.

“On the weekend, people usually want to enjoy themselves longer and take the menu,” he says.

Chef Helena Puolakka has managed Michelin star kitchens in Paris and London. He returned to Helsinki in 2019.

Customers are treated the same, whether they order one dish or an entire menu. Puolakka hopes that people would dare to visit the restaurant more often.

This could be promoted by the idea that you don’t always have to eat as nicely and for a long time.

“I think it is very important to be open-minded about this, so that people understand that they can go to the restaurant more often. And that’s what restaurateurs hope that new customers will find their way to and that new regular customers will be born.”