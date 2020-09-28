They will be distributed to “those who never go to a restaurant”.

The food bank launched on Sunday an appeal to all restaurateurs forced to close in Aix-en-Provence and Marseille to recover the food stocks that would be in excess and redistribute them to its 180 partner associations in the department, reports Monday, September 28. France Blue Provence.

“The most important point for us is to say: let’s not waste products”, explains Gérard Gros, president of the Food Bank in Bouches-du-Rhône. He therefore believes that “the best solution is to use our numerous associations which can collect products from restaurants”.

“Each association has its distribution channel to beneficiaries, those who are in difficulty and never go to restaurants, indicates Gérard Gros. They will benefit from these products so as not to waste, it will complement the rations that can be given to them every day “.

Concretely, restaurateurs can contact the Food Bank at 04.91.45.40.00 from Monday morning.