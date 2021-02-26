The restaurants association within the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations has called on members to “self-regulate” and comply with the government’s latest measures out of solidarity with those who will be unable to reopen from this coming Tuesday.

The association is asking for bar and restaurant proprietors and customers to show responsibility in order to make a “final sprint” of good practice to enable the tourism season. It notes that only around 20% of members will be able to get restarted, given the absence of any tourism. Solidarity with the others must be shown in order to guarantee the “island’s total recovery”.

The government is meantime being urged to establish some rules regarding further reopening, with an anticipation that bar and restaurant interiors will reopen from April 4. The association is also calling for tougher controls of street drinking and house parties. It has been proved, says the association, that these are the source of the greatest level of infection.