The anti-coronavirus health protocol has been tightened for restaurants that are in a maximum alert zone. Thus, customers must leave their contact details in order to be called back if a case of Covid-19 were to be declared among them. “I have the impression of being the police,” sighs a restaurateur. But are these reminder books legal? In the event of contamination, the restaurant must provide its register to the health brigades responsible for reporting contact cases.

This information, officially, must be destroyed after fourteen days. But above all, restaurant owners should not use the contact details they collect to advertise. As for customers who refuse to provide their contact details for tracing, restaurant owners are free to refuse them access to their establishment.