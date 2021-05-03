Catering establishments – taverns, restaurants, cafes – will open in Greece on May 3, and the curfew will also be reduced in the country. This is reported by the edition Deutsche Welle…

On April 21, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the gradual lifting of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic after Easter and the return to normal life.

From May 3, citizens of the country are allowed to be on the street from 5.00 to 23.00 – an hour longer. There is a € 300 fine for curfew violators.

On Monday, catering establishments will start working again, which were closed since November 7, 2020 after the introduction of a general quarantine. On Easter, they decided not to open the establishments so that people would not gather in large companies.

Initially, restaurants, cafes and taverns will be able to serve visitors only on open-air verandas; it is prohibited to receive guests in the premises. Employees must make a self-diagnosis test for COVID-19 without fail, there must be a distance determined by the authorities between the tables, everyone must comply with sanitary standards and hygiene measures.

The next phase of the return to normal life in Greece will begin on May 10, when it is planned to open primary and secondary schools.

Greece, against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, allowed 500 Russians a week to enter from September 7, 2020, since then the relevant decree has been extended many times. Since March 22, the quota has been increased to 4 thousand Russians per week.