Restaurants | An almost 200-year-old restaurant reopens in Helsinki – The pictures show a rise from decay

Until a few years ago, Helsinki's cultural and historical treasure was in shameful condition. Now the final touches are being made in its major renovation.

Nearly Restaurant Kaisaniemi, founded 200 years ago, opens its doors again after a break of a few years. HS told about it on Thursday.

Restaurant Kaisaniemi photographed from the outside a year ago, when the renovation was already in full swing. PHOTO: Linda Nguyen / HS

The restaurant, which has undergone a massive renovation, will open in January under the name Cajsan Helmi. The news can be considered significant in terms of Helsinki's cultural history. It's such an old restaurant and the city of Helsinki allowed it to get into such a shocking state over the years.

The previous restaurant company in Kaisaniemi filed for bankruptcy due to unpaid taxes in 2019. After that, the restaurant remained empty.

With the new restaurateur, the restaurant has undergone a major renovation. The final result is not yet fully known, as the final touches of the renovation are still being made.

Already a year ago, when HS visited the site during the renovation, it was clear that the facelift is strong.

You can clearly see the point from which the renovation started in the photos that are a few years old.

In 2019, the restaurant's courtyard looked like this. Catharina “Cajsa” Wahllund's legacy was heading for decay.

A cut tree stood in the middle of the graffiti. The property is owned by the city of Helsinki.

The previous restaurant owner suffered from a lack of customers. After the activity was over, the thugs appeared on the scene.

The restaurant, designed by the architect Carl Ludvig Engel, became a popular May Day holiday destination among university students on both sides of the 19th and 20th centuries. In 2019, anarchy reigned in its yard.

The facade of the restaurant was also in bad condition.

Even the boards were rattling.