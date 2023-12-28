Restaurants | An almost 200-year-old restaurant is reopening in Helsinki

Opened under the name Cajsan Helmi, the completely renovated former restaurant Kaisaniemi was founded in 1827.

Restaurant Cajsan Helmi opens to the public on Thursday, January 11. The restaurant was founded in 1827. In 2019, the restaurant Kaisaniemi was closed after being empty for a few years, but now Finland's oldest restaurant that has operated almost continuously opens renovated and renamed.

“That's when you can feast on the house and its offerings; starting with savory and sweet pastries with coffee and tea, not forgetting sparkling wine,” the restaurant announces on Instagram.

In the words of the Instagram update, the surroundings of the house still look “a little torn up”. This is due to the renovation of the Kaisaniemi park.

“We enjoy the interior of the house in the winter and then, when the summer comes, the wonderful renovated park environment,” the restaurant announces.

Just the former restaurant Kaisaniemi became famous as a park restaurant. It was founded by someone who moved from Turku to Helsinki in 1918 Katharina “Cajsa” Wahllund together with the butcher Salomon Jansson with.

At first, Wahllund and Jansson's company was a kiosk that sold refreshments. In 1839, Wahlund built the actual restaurant Kaisaniemi, which soon became the centerpiece of Seurapuisto, the oldest park in Helsinki, now known as Kaisaniemipuisto.

Architect by Carl Ludvig Engel the restaurant he drew became a popular May Day hangout among students on both sides of the 19th and 20th centuries. Later in the 20th century, the park restaurant in Kaisaniemi was one of the rare serving terraces in Helsinki, along with restaurants Kaivohuone, Esplanadi Kappel and Töölö Elite.

Cajsan Helmen Like Wahllund, the entrepreneur also now comes from outside Helsinki. From Porvoo Airi Kallio won the tender for the restaurant organized by the City of Helsinki at the end of 2020.

Before the renovation, the restaurant had time to drift inconsolable get fit.

In addition to Cajsa Helme, Kallio's family business also owns Tea and coffee house Helme in Porvoo and restaurant Kappel in Loviisa. Helmi has been renovated to its original 18th-century outfit, and the Chapel to its 19th-century outfit. According to Kallio, Cajsan Helmi has also been restored to the old, 19th-century model.