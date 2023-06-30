Restaurants | A video is spreading online in which an employee of a karaoke restaurant in Helsinki says that the restaurant discriminates against Roma

A video of a conversation between a man who wanted to be a customer and an employee of the Anna K karaoke bar is spreading on social media. Anna K’s restaurant manager says they don’t have a door policy that discriminates against Roma.

In social a video is circulating in the media in which Roni Kultalehmuswhose stage name is Roni True, talks to an employee of the Anna K karaoke bar in Helsinki on the phone.

In the call, the employee says that his boss has drawn up a policy according to which Roma are not allowed to enter the restaurant.

“Does your boss have a policy that no novel gets into Anna K?” Kultalehmus asks.

“Is. Unfortunately,” the employee replies.

In the video the employee tells the manager of Anna K’s restaurant operations to call Crete to Kontio. Kontio tells HS by phone that there is no such policy.

“Absolutely not.”

However, Kontio confirms that it recognizes the employee’s voice in the call as Anna K’s employee.

The video of the call, which was initially recorded at least on Instagram and Tiktok, has been shared on Twitter by a Roma activist Leif Hagert.

Container states that he cannot say how the situation ended and that the matter is being investigated. He seems tearful on the phone.

“I have to figure this out, this is a really harsh accusation towards me. I’m mainly trying to get in touch with Ron now and ask what happened there.”

HS did not reach Kultalehmu.