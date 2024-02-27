Restaurants | A top restaurant that looks like a strip club had a surprise launch in Kallio – The owner is amazed

There was no interruption to the restaurant's operations, as a new temporary space was found 800 meters away.

Smoked restaurant Outo unexpectedly had to stop its operations in Kallio at Pengerkatu 9.

The last service at the top restaurant was on Saturday, restaurateur Juho Saralehto tells. He is amazed and surprised by the situation.

“We were supposed to stay at the farm for a few more months, so the departure came as a surprise. I found out about it at the beginning of February”, says Saralehto.

The restaurant, which opened in September, was on rent and the contract was not renewed after six months. The lessor is a private person. Originally, the intention was to be there temporarily, but a little longer than now.

HS critic wrote A glowing review of the Outo restaurant in December. The restaurant received four stars, although the exterior of the restaurant, such as the window coverings, was described as looking more like a strip bar than a top restaurant. The food was praised.

The interior of the restaurant has been described as a combination of a strip club, a bachelor pad and an art gallery.

Restaurateur Saralehto does not know what was the reason for terminating the lease. There were no complaints about noise or disturbances.

“The official reason was that the space is not intended for restaurant operations but as a store. There have been several cafes in the space in the past, which have been liked.”

The end of the lease saddens Saralehto, because the operation had just gotten back on its feet.

“After Hesar's review, our number of visitors increased fivefold. Still, nothing had time to accumulate in the stocking.”

To their bearings Saralehto did not stay lying down, but quickly started looking for a new premises for his restaurant.

A new temporary location was found about 800 meters away, at the premises of the future partner.

The operation is supposed to continue already tomorrow, Wednesday. There was thus no break in operations and no employees had to be fired.

“I can't tell you what condition it is yet. The matter will be confirmed later today.”

The restaurant is supposed to stay in the new temporary space for 4–12 weeks. The search for a new, permanent space has already started.

“The future place must shout that this is it. The purpose is to make a neat place where you can offer a comprehensive Outo experience.”

But what is the “all-encompassing Outo experience”, says restaurateur Juho Saralehto?

“Relaxed food in a relaxed atmosphere with a relaxed touch, with the old fine dining experience.”

“That is, good food and music, and the atmosphere is a bit shady. Such that you don't always know what will happen next.”

Pictured is the restaurant's yellow curry.

The restaurant According to Saralehto, the concept has developed along the way. In the future, we are staying on the same line. In the new permanent location, even the window tapes are being preserved, albeit in slightly lighter colors.

“I like the casino atmosphere, the fact that no outside light can enter. The purpose is to make everything a little more stylish.”

According to the top chef, the food is international. Influences have come from Saralehto's former residence in Holland, where he is also a chef Lucas Ophorst is from. According to Saralehto, Holland is a melting pot of cultures.

“There are also Asian nuances, but not endlessly. Let's do whatever we like, but keep the common thread together.”

On offer will continue to be a seven-to-nine-course surprise menu from Wednesday to Saturday with advance reservation. There are two covers on opening days.

The reservations for tomorrow Wednesday are already full. Saralehto tries to contact all customers of the current and next week personally.

“It's damn hard as a small entrepreneur in Finland. I'll try my best to make it work. The dream lives on.”

Saragrove has previously worked as a chef in several Michelin star restaurants, such as Olo, Aski and Inari.

