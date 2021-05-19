Restaurants A thousand-seat giant terrace will be built at Vallila Konepaja, which will open on Saturday

A giant six-meter-high dome will be built in the yard of the workshop.

Vallilan A new giant terrace with a thousand seats is being worked on for the machine shop. The terrace will open to the public next Saturday.

The terrace, called The Dome, is part of the former U.S. ambassador Bruce Oreckin owned by Train Factory. VR Group sold its buildings in the machine shop area to Oreck in 2018.

The company’s intention has been to build a new concentration of urban culture in the Konepaja area in Vallila.

The six-meter-high dome to be built on the terrace is said to resemble glass igloos for tourists in Lapland. There will be a “wine bar-like space” inside the building. In addition, the terrace features a Tahiti area, a sun deck area and a rocky rock section.

The terrace was designed by a well-known tattoo artist and television presenter Wilma Schliezewski.

“Until now, the workshop area has been an urban gathering place for young adults. With The Dome, we also want to welcome a more mature customer base here, ”Schliezewski says in the press release.

Drink service in addition, the terrace area also promises restaurant activities in the spirit of street food.

Restaurant Apir serves burgers inspired by Filipino cuisine. Restaurant Paisano also represents Filipino cuisine. Drawing on Norwegian food traditions, Fólkvangr cooks local food from the harvest season.

The terrace is set to host a program throughout the summer, starting with the European Football Championship stand by the giant screen. Director of Restaurant Operations Titti Myhrbergin according to plans, there are plans to hold gigs in July, if the corona situation allows it. In August, open-air movie nights are planned on the terrace.

The summer terrace of Senate Square, which became very popular last summer, moved to Kasarmitori this summer. According to the City of Helsinki, the summer terrace is scheduled to open on Helsinki Day on 12 June.

Read more: Farouge, Finnjävel and 10 others – Here are the restaurants on the summer terrace of Kasarmitor, which will open in just over a month