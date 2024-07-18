Restaurants | A restaurant serving modern Greek food is opening in the center of Helsinki, modeled after Athens

Restaurants|A new restaurant will open on Rikhardinkatu at the beginning of August.

Three a Greek entrepreneur’s dream of owning his own restaurant will come true when Bistro Le Grec opens in the first week of August on Rikhardinkatu. In the middle of July, the restaurant’s terrace is ready without flowers and the interior is being finished. The pale stones embedded in the wall were brought from Greece.

The founding trio Kostas Dimitras, Arsenios Fourkiotis and Christos Toupe say that the restaurant serves modern Greek food. The menu has not yet been published, but the entrepreneurs want to offer dishes in their own restaurant that they have longed for while living in Finland.

Similar dishes are not necessarily available on the Greek islands familiar to many Finns, because the prototypes of the place are in the modern restaurants of Athens. The promise of the new restaurant is that a similar place has never been seen in Helsinki before.

According to the trio, Greek bistro describes the place best.

“Greek cuisine is rich, which also allows for many vegetarian dishes.”

On offer there are, among other things, mezes, portions to share, main courses, desserts and Greek wines. The list changes according to the seasons.

“What I miss about Greece is that you can afford to go to a restaurant often. That’s why it’s important to us that the portions are not too expensive and that you can spend the evening relaxing,” says Christos Toupe.

The entrepreneurs have long experience in Helsinki’s restaurants: Fourkiotis and Toupe have previously worked at Roster and Bistro Bardot, among others.

“We have known each other for a long time and we are like brothers. We also know how to argue like brothers”, they laugh.

The restaurant has 60 seats, the terrace can accommodate about 20 people. Lunch is available from August 12.