Restaurants A restaurant rises in the middle of Nuuksio National Park, which is completely at the mercy of nature

The forest restaurant Nielu is erected on the cliffs along the nature trail.

Nuuksio will open in July a restaurant serving a five-course dinner in the middle of the woods.

The restaurant has no walls or ceiling, but the tables are covered outside.

Place is located in Nuuksio National Park near Päivättärenpolku and Maahisenkierros Haltia Center. The distance to the restaurant is less than a kilometer from the Haltia car park.

The area is one of Nuuksio’s most popular hiking destinations.

The restaurant designed to provide new ways to connect with nature, the restaurant’s bulletin describes.

Nuuksio is finally at the mercy of nature, acting as a chef Valtteri Sinkkonen says.

“If it rains, then we have Rain Shields on the tables. Of course, if there is a completely incomprehensible storm, then the arrangements can be tricky. ”

He says the food is prepared as far as possible before it is transferred to the forest. In the open kitchen set up on the restaurant site, only the sauces are cooked and the dishes are finished.

Sinkkonen according to the restaurant was built in Nuuksio along a quiet nature trail and the supplies were transported to the site by car. There are currently seats for 40 customers.

“Of course, it is possible that some hikers would collide there, but the restaurant is not close to the most popular routes,” says Sinkkonen.

According to the organizers, the project is unique, as no longer-term restaurant has been erected in the forest to their knowledge. Forest restaurant Nielu was previously implemented as a pop up restaurant in 2019.