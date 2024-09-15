Restaurants | A restaurant in Vantaa started bribing children to vote for it in a coveted vote: “It would feel good to be the best in Finland”

Restaurants|The operation of the restaurant in Vantaa has raised questions about whether the “Best Lunch in Finland” competition is about the best lunch or the worst advertising campaign.

Vantaa Bistro Liekki, a lunch restaurant located in Tikkurila, has decided this year to win the title for which thousands of Finnish restaurants are competing.

It’s about the Best Lunch in Finland competition organized by Edenred, which offers employee benefits, where voters get to choose – which other than – the best lunch restaurant in the country every year.