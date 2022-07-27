Restaurants | A restaurant critic points out his personal favorites – Among the three is also a fast food restaurant

Restaurant critic Jouni K. Kemppainen enjoys the portion presentation of a Finnish restaurant, but he also likes to eat classic dishes from British cuisine.

All we have laughed at the caricatures of the overflowing portion presentations of fine restaurants. You know: this turnip has grown on the slopes of the eastern side of a field in Nilsiälä, and it was picked up by a hand draped in a mitten woven from organic sheep’s wool four hours after the moon cycle has passed the halfway point.