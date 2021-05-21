Restaurants A quick test revealed a delicious discovery: there is depth to this vegan pho soup

The small The Saigonese Restaurant offers large bowls of warm spoons.

The Saigonese QUICK TESTS Where? Lapinlahdenkatu 21 Because? Mon – Fri 11–20, Sat – Sun 12–19. How much? Appetizers 6–7 e, main dishes 13–15 e, desserts 4.20–4.80 e. Pick up / drop off? Yes.

On Lapinlahdenkatu and on its side streets you will find several East and Southeast Asian restaurants. Behind Ressu’s school was first Mai Viet, then Emoi and now The Saigonese, which serves South Vietnamese food.

On a cool early summer day, the idea of ​​a bowl of hot, richly aromatic food warms the interior.

The attentive duo will welcome us at the restaurant. On one wall is a virtual fireplace, the speakers include piano versions of past Broadway and Hollywood musicals.

Most customers are ordering food or have already come to pick up portions. The hustle and bustle and familiarity create a homely atmosphere.

On the list There are already Vietnamese dishes that have become familiar in Finland as well. Bao buns, summer rolls, pho soup, chicken curry. You can also find the lesser known Bo Kho soup, i.e. beef in red wine broth. Reminds me of the history of Vietnam as a French colony, and of that the connection to the burgundy pot.

We choose vegan pho soup, because you can apply for enough umam. Curry is also of interest in vegan. As recommended, we order it with rice noodles, reportedly saw the owner Loi Tran eat their curry. The beverage list consists mainly of non-alcoholic beverages. We take a cranberry-kombucha mocktail as well as a holeless mojito.

To get started, we get summer rolls. In a nut allergy dose, soy sauce replaces peanut sauce. The rolls are edible and fresh. The fresh salad and mint leaves, rice noodles, tough rice paper and sauce are a combination of delicious and good at the same time.

We get drinks, we skimp. Sitting on the terrace feels as if you are abroad enjoying life in new circles. The cranberry mocktail is reminiscent of childhood sweet soda; the ginger only starts to taste in the drink after half an hour and then the drink already feels more interesting. In the companion’s mojito, the ingredients are in place. Admittedly, the lack of a rum grain also made this drink mostly sweet.

Mushrooms, fennel and black pepper bring depth to the taste of Saigonese vegan pho soup.

The main dishes are large bowls with warm spoons. The golden curry has a full broth, plenty of rice noodles, soy strips, potatoes and sweet potatoes. The dose is the actual cold cork folder. Pho soup is light as usual, but there is depth in this serving! It is brought by mushrooms, fennel and black pepper.

For dessert we order steamed banana cake and coconut pudding. The rubbery texture of the banana cake made with tapioca flour is addictive, the vanilla sauce further moisturizes the serving. Coconut pudding is served with lingonberry jam, which is an inventive and functional reference to Finland.

Vietnamese coffee drips through a metal filter onto sweet condensed milk. The drink is made from dessert.

The meal is decided by Vietnamese iced coffee, cafe sua. Taste Sturdy coffee drips through condensed milk onto a condensed milk. Milk coffee poured on ice is a dessert in itself.

The Saigonese produces a timeless and spotless feeling where you can imagine being anywhere.