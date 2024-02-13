Restaurants | A new type of nightclub is opening in Helsinki, the specialty of which is a mini golf course

An entertainment restaurant will be opened on Iso Roobertinkatu in March, where you can also play mini golf with children during the day.

In March A new Helsinki Camping entertainment restaurant is opening on Iso Roobertinkatu. The place represents the Norwegian camping bar concept and is owned by NoHo Partners. Similar restaurants have previously been opened in Denmark and Sweden in addition to Norway.

The specialty of the concept is the 13-hole mini golf course, which is also open during the day for families with children. According to the release, the quality and level of the track meet the competitive requirements of track golf. Behind the concept is Anders Gudmundstuenwho is a multiple Norwegian champion of track golf.

You can get fast food from the restaurant.

– The restaurant's offerings could be described as street food-type. There are, for example, hamburgers, French fries and hot dogs, Laura Lähteenmäki Tells about NoHo's marketing.

In the evenings, the place turns into a nightclub. Minigolf courses are available until closing. Sundays are ageless, Lähteenmäki says.