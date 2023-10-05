Restaurants | A charming burger restaurant in a small village in Sipool unexpectedly expanded to Hakaniemi – “Competition forces you to sharpen up”

Riika Pikkuvirta, who opened a hamburger restaurant in Hakaniemi, is not afraid of the stiff competition of hamburger restaurants in the capital region.

Capital region a newcomer has joined the group of hamburger restaurants, after previously running a hamburger place in Sipoo Riga Little stream opened a new restaurant in Helsinki on the edge of Hakaniementori.

Restaurants serving hamburgers have tough competition in the capital region. However, the competition is not terrible for small streams.

Since 2017, Riika Pikkuvirta has been running the Box Cafe & Grill hamburger restaurant in the premises of a former gas station in Sipoo’s Box village.

The population of the village of Box was 854 at the end of 2021.

Sipoolaikkylä’s hamburger restaurant is also known outside the village of Box. The restaurant serving premium hamburgers was ranked 10th in the best hamburger restaurants in Finland in 2023 poll.

Now Pikkuvirta has expanded its business and opened a new hamburger restaurant on the edge of Hakaniemi market.

Pikkuvirta has been running the lunch restaurant Tuohea in the same premises in Hakaniemi since May. In September, the concept of the lunch restaurant was extended to hamburgers and the opening hours were extended.

At the same time, the name of the restaurant changed to Box Tuohe.

The hamburger restaurant Box Tuohi is located on the edge of Hakaniementori.

There are several restaurants serving premium hamburgers in the capital region. Does the competition scare you, Riika Pikkuvirta?

“Actually no. Competition is a positive thing, it forces you to sharpen up. The product and service must be in order, there is no room for mistakes. Every hamburger restaurant has its own, different story. There are customers for everyone”, Pikkuvirta answers.

Restaurant industry profitability is currently burdened by the fact that raw materials are expensive. The result is also weakened by the fact that people go to restaurants less often now that there is less money available.

However, in Pikkuvirta’s opinion, now is not a bad time to start a restaurant.

“It’s always a good time to start a restaurant if you feel like it. You have to be brave to take the opportunity. However, profitability is not an easy equation. However, the risks must be remembered. Can you possibly afford to lose what you hold on to? We have not set up a new restaurant with loan money”, says Pikkuvirta.

The salad table is also included.

Small stream has not yet decided whether the restaurant’s dishes can be ordered with home delivery. According to Pikkuvirta, the costs caused by transportation burden the restaurant’s finances.

“In Sipoo, it is not possible to organize the transportation of Foodora or Wolt. In Hakaniemi, we have thought about it. However, the restaurant’s margins are small. The transport company takes a big chunk out of it.”

Premium hamburgers are therefore a hit product in restaurants at the moment. What could be the next favorite item in a hamburger restaurant?

“The premium hamburger remains a good basic product. There will also be new trends. Smash burgers are popular now.”

Read more: The best hamburger restaurant in Finland can be found in Kotka

Read more: The restaurant critic visits these three places again and again – The best burger can be found in Vantaa