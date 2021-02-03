Fast food restaurant workers surprised fast food lovers with one professional secret. Their stories, shared on TikTok and Reddit, are posted by BuzzFeed.

It came as a surprise to many that all cafe employees can hear and see them when they place an order from the car. The first to talk about this was a TikTok blogger with the nickname @zandergjura, who works at Starbucks.

“We see you when you stop. We see your face, your car and everything else, ”he admitted. In another video, he added that the customer who makes the order is heard not only by his direct interlocutor, but also by all other employees who have a headset.

Other fast food restaurant employees have revealed their secrets on Reddit. They drew the attention of buyers to the fact that they hear what is happening in the car all the time while they are near the microphone, and not only when the driver makes an order. “I’ve heard stories about abortions, complaints about a long queue, and clients throwing mud at my colleagues. I strongly advise you to close the window after you have made an order, ”wrote one of the users.

Another fast food worker added that he had also inadvertently overheard many stories not intended for outsiders, in particular stories about secret pregnancies and medical problems. The situation, he said, was aggravated by the fact that he worked in a very small town and knew almost all the clients.

Some of the staff recalled the cameras. “We see you picking your nose,” warned @general_distance. In addition, they drew the attention of buyers to the fact that if they speak on the phone using car Bluetooth, all employees with headsets can hear their conversation. “I once heard someone having phone sex and placing an order,” wrote kindamymoose.