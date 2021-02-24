The Director General of Sharjah Municipality, Thabet Al-Tarifi, affirmed putting in place health and preventive controls for food establishments, to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, indicating that its workers are required to conduct a BCR examination every two weeks, except for those vaccinated within the national vaccination program. And volunteers in clinical trials of “Covid-19” vaccines, and those with an asterisk or letter E appearing in the Al-Hosn application, with stickers showing that the service provider obtained the vaccine, or that he performed a PCR test and obtained a negative result.

He added that the municipality is keen to intensify its inspection visits to restaurants, bakeries, cafeterias and other facilities, to ensure the implementation of preventive requirements and measures, such as the physical distance of at least two meters between dining tables, and not allowing more than four people to sit at the same table, except for members of the same family.

The Assistant Director-General of the Public Health Sector and Central Laboratories, Sheikha Shaza Al-Mualla, stated that these measures follow previous preventive measures that the municipality had circulated to food establishments.

She indicated the continuation and intensification of inspection visits to these establishments to ensure their commitment to applying all preventive measures and precautionary measures and educating workers about them all.





