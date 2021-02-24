A citizen in Fujairah filed a lawsuit against a restaurant that caused his eight-year-old daughter to suffocate, and she swallowed a small bone while eating a children’s meal consisting of chicken pieces. A first-degree court acquitted the worker who prepared the meal, given that there was no evidence of negligence, and the Court of Appeal confirmed it.

The citizen said, “The family ate at a fast food restaurant, and my daughter suffocated while eating a children’s meal, and it was found that she suffocated with a bone that led to her inability to breathe, vomited twice and suffered sores in the throat.”

He pointed out that he had filed a complaint against the worker named on the bill, for negligence in preparing the meal.

For his part, the worker denied the accusation, indicating that the complainant had no evidence of the complaint, admitting that the staff he works with is made up of a number of people who share the work in preparing meals, and no worker is assigned to each meal, indicating that the restaurant’s business policy is to put the name of a worker In the bill, it is not necessary that he was the one who prepared the meal.

The restaurant supervisor confirmed in the investigations that no violation has been proven against the restaurant or its worker, as customers’ requests are dealt with through a window dedicated to ordering meals, following up that the chicken used in food is brought ready from a manufacturing company and comes canned and frozen, and when the order is prepared, it is taken out And put the chicken in the pan without touching it with hands, and using tongs to deal with the chicken, whether to put it in sandwiches or roll it directly.

The Fujairah Appeal Court upheld the appealed ruling acquitting the worker of the accusation against him.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

