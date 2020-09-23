In Restaurant from Xavier Denamur in Paris, the message is written in black and white: “unlimited meal voucher strike“. It is now impossible to pay with meal vouchers. LThe commissions taken by the companies that manage restaurant vouchers are the boss’s sights. He considers them too high. He admits to having lost a few clients by refusing them, because these tickets remain very popular. Almost 4 million employees receive it from their company.



The government pushed employees to consume them. Since the health crisis, the ceiling has been reduced from 19 euros per day to 38 euros, with the possibility of using them evenings and weekends. The aim is to support restaurateurs. “An employee who is equipped with a meal voucher goes to the restaurant between three to four times more than someone who does not. Each year we bring 15% of turnover to all commercial catering.“, Explain François Barbey, market director for the UP group, one of the companies issuing restaurant vouchers. The company also justifies the amount of its commissions by the very important commercial and management costs.