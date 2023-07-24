“This is the best restaurant in Munich without a Michelin star,” the guest heard from a chef who really should know. Perhaps this praise is even a slight understatement. It is also possible that Messrs. Johann Landersdorfer (kitchen) and Robert Innerhofer (restaurant management and wine), who founded the restaurant named after them in 2000, do not attach any particular importance to the circumstances that would be associated with a star. Perhaps the guests would have different expectations given a star, perhaps the operators themselves would also feel that they had to meet some expectations. For stars, there is a whole range of things that are only indirectly related to good cuisine and hospitality.

The “Landersdorfer und Innerhofer” is all about the perfect combination of excellent food and an attentive, relaxed relationship with equally relaxed guests. The fine, small restaurant not far from Munich’s main shopping street is typical of good metropolitan restaurants: discreet, wonderfully mature, with very good food and a very good range of wines.