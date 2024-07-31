Restaurant shooting | This is known about the suspected shooters in Seinäjoki

Restaurant shooting|The police have demanded the arrest of three men for Saturday’s shooting in Seinäjoki.

Two a man has been arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of the shooting that happened last Saturday in Seinäjoki.

Men born in 1993 and 1991 are suspected of attempted murder and a firearms offense

A third man, born in 1977, is also suspected of the acts. His detention hearing will be held on Wednesday afternoon.

The men are suspected of being involved in the shooting incident that took place in the restaurant Härmän Häjy on Saturday around ten o’clock in the evening.

Five people were injured in the situation, three of them seriously. One of the injured was a security guard who was there.

A trio the oldest has several criminal convictions related to weapons.

The man was sentenced to daily fines last May, because he had carried a revolver. The gun was never found or seized. The previous sentence from 2019 came from a situation where a man had carried a gun in a bar in Central Ostrobothnia.

The youngest of the suspects, a man born in 1993, has a background in traffic crimes. The man has received convictions for driving without a driver’s license, endangering traffic safety and drunk driving.

The police the motive for what happened is not yet clear.

The police arrested a total of six people at the scene and afterwards. All the suspects are old acquaintances of the police from Ostrobothnia and the rest of Finland.

At the time of the shooting, there were several dozen people in the restaurant, and according to the police, many were in danger.

According to the police description, the situation resembled a firefight between several people, where shots were fired from different directions.

The suspects fired in the situation with handguns, which were probably brought to the restaurant hidden in clothes, the police said at their press conference on Monday.