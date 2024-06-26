Thursday, June 27, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Restaurant review | You can burn money on the terrace of a luxury hotel, but the portions make you feel bored

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 26, 2024
in World Europe
0
Restaurant review | You can burn money on the terrace of a luxury hotel, but the portions make you feel bored
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Hotel Maria Garden Terrace appetizer with sugar-salted reindeer. Picture: Timur Yilmaz / HS

The food at Maria Garden Terrace plays with the ingredients’ own taste, but also falls into the cardinal sin of hotel restaurants, which is to please everyone.

Luxury hotel Mariassa immediately feels that she has stepped outside of everyday life at the door.

In the new hotel in Kruununhaa, there are plenty of well-dressed staff, and they all greet the visitor in a way that can make even a poor person imagine themselves rich and important.

#Restaurant #review #burn #money #terrace #luxury #hotel #portions #feel #bored

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Bottas and Zhou more optimistic towards Spielberg | FP

Bottas and Zhou more optimistic towards Spielberg | FP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]