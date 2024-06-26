Restaurant review | You can burn money on the terrace of a luxury hotel, but the portions make you feel bored

The food at Maria Garden Terrace plays with the ingredients’ own taste, but also falls into the cardinal sin of hotel restaurants, which is to please everyone.
Luxury hotel Mariassa immediately feels that she has stepped outside of everyday life at the door.
In the new hotel in Kruununhaa, there are plenty of well-dressed staff, and they all greet the visitor in a way that can make even a poor person imagine themselves rich and important.
#Restaurant #review #burn #money #terrace #luxury #hotel #portions #feel #bored
Leave a Reply