Restaurant review | The star of the restaurant dish is the house sauce, which in the Caucasus has “almost the status of ketchup”

The menu of the Caucasian restaurant Bridge is full of abundantly rich meat dishes, but the biggest flavor is given by the spicy plum sauce.

Restaurant review Bridge Caucasian Food ★★★ Where? Erottajankatu 2. When? Tue–Thurs 16–23, Fri 16–24, Sat 13–24, Sun 13–21. Pajon? Appetizers 9–14 e, main courses 19–44 e, desserts 7–9 e.

Caucasia is an area that has not been kicked by luck in all the twists and turns of history. But luckily, some decisive party has blessed that mountainous corner of the world with a favorable climate and fertile soil.

Those who have already visited the Soviet Union learned that the plumpest watermelons and the juiciest apricots come from the Caucasus. Baku tomatoes are still a concept in Russia.

It is therefore no wonder that over the centuries an impressive food culture developed in the Caucasus, which was further enriched by the fact that the Silk Road passed through the region and brought spicy breezes from the East.

Little by little, the achievements of the region’s cuisine have crept up here to Pohjola’s wigs. Georgian restaurants have sprung up, and in recent years, almost all Finns have gotten to know hatsapuri bread and hinkali dumplings.

The beef ghapama stew is served in a gourd, which the waiter cuts open at the table.

In May The Bridge restaurant opened in Helsinki, which promises to expand our awareness by offering “authentic Caucasian food”. In addition to Georgian, Bridge’s menu includes Armenian and Azerbaijani dishes. Bridge is already known for its Rioni chain Sini Salminen and her Georgian-born husband Nikolozi Nikuradzen The fifth restaurant.

Fortunately, in the case of Bridge, authenticity does not mean an interior imitating the atmosphere of Tbilisi’s old town, which is most clichéd with plastic grapes and wine pots. The interior of the place exudes festive neo-renaissance and art nouveau, suitable for valuable real estate in the core city. There is not even a glimpse of the trinket.

“ The chef has a good grasp of the grilling tricks.

The promised authenticity can be seen at least in the food preparation methods. There is a charcoal grill in the kitchen, and the other cornerstone of Caucasian cuisine, pot dishes, is well represented on the menu.

Bridge’s Georgian chef has mastered the tricks of grilling. The degree of doneness of the lamb chops is just right, and there is just the right amount of smokiness. However, the star of the dish is the house sauce. It is Georgia’s nationally popular tkemal, which in its home country has almost the status of ketchup. The cherry-plum-based sauce is a pleasantly sour sauce, where the flavors of coriander, garlic, mint and chili compete in a sweet harmony. It’s so good that it should be listed as a separately ordered side dish.

The house’s hatsapuri is cheesy, as always, but the little one misses more sour cheese.

Casseroles are one of the most significant types of Caucasian cuisine. We choose a rabbit stew that meets expectations: in a stew that has been simmered for a long time, the flavors of the ingredients play the same symphony of flavors. The surprise is the mood of your seasoning, which completely covers the taste of the tomato-based stew.

The new restaurant started operating in May.

Bridge the offer represents an authentic and original Caucasian mood, also in the sense that the food is heavy and meaty. For example, the Lula quebab found on the appetizer menu (the names of the dishes on the menu are spelled in English) contains three large minced meat patties wrapped in Armenian lavashi bread. Plenty of spices and herbs have been ground into the meat, but for its size, the portion would be enough as an appetizer for three people.

Fortunately, the staff willingly offers to pack away the leftovers that the average diner is guaranteed to have left over from a three-course meal.

The boat-shaped adjaruli hatsapuri is the king of the bread selection. It has cheese, butter and egg inside.

A vegetarian remains at Bridge’s authenticity longing for modern times. There are three vegetarian entrees that don’t really inspire love for that type. The best are the eggplant rolls on the appetizer menu, which also don’t give cause for squeals of joy. There are no fish dishes on the menu.

The bread list is comprehensive. You can choose from Georgian, Armenian, Azerbaijani and Dakestani bread. The most impressive performance is adjaruli hatsapuri. It is a party pastry twisted into the shape of a boat, the center of which is filled with cheese, curds and egg. The fillings are mixed into a mössö, into which the torn pieces are dipped.

My companion, who knows Caucasian cuisine, sums up dinner at Bridge to his fellow diners like this: the relationship between authenticity and modernization is just about right, except for the vegetable department.

The same applies to the number of stars: three is just right.