Restaurant review | The star chef who returned to Finland opened a new restaurant in Vallila Konepaja – four stars from HS’s critic: “Couldn’t bake better”

The restaurant that opened in Vallila’s Konepaja area promises to offer “more taste than you could ever imagine”.

Atelier 7 ★★★★ Where? Konepajankuja 7, Fredriksberg D-talo. When? Lunch Mon–Fri 10:30–15, dinner Wed–Sat 18–22. How much? Starters 18 e, main courses 28 e, desserts 15 e, menus 58–88 e.

Sauli Kemppainen the return move was one of the most exciting restaurant news of last year. Kemppainen is known as one of those Finnish chefs who have created a handsome career in the world. He had time to work in a couple of ten restaurants in eight different countries over the course of twenty years.

Most recently, he ran a Michelin star restaurant called Savu in Berlin. Then it happened that Korona drove the chef to his native Finland, and in December, Atelier 7, led by Kemppainen, opened in the area of ​​the old Pasila machine shop in Vallila.

In the background is the large restaurant industry company Kanresta Oy, which is owned by the Finnish Public Health Association.

Atelier 7 strengthens the attraction of the machine shop, because despite all its incompleteness, the area is slowly becoming an interesting cluster of restaurants and bars. Atelier 7 is supported by the fact that MTV recently moved into the same building. During lunchtime, the place also serves as a workplace canteen for Pöllölaakso residents.

Kemppainen Judging from the test run, the ambition is not really aimed at the south-west. There is an appetizer table with salads and a selection of proteins such as cheeses, chicken and eggs. The assortment is wider than in an average workplace canteen, but it does not offer nuances.

You can also order a small plate portion at lunch. The vegetarian option for test day pipera depa is a small and colorless portion. The pasta is cooked al dente, which is rare in the lunch pasta category.

Haukiwallenberg is also a meager but impressive portion. Pike tastes like pike, and Wallenberg’s texture is close to perfect: juicy, but holding together.

Dinner on the other hand, it begins somewhat importantly with an herbal drink, the purpose of which, according to the waiter, is to freshen the mouth.

On the restaurant’s website, the philosophy of the place is summed up in a formula where 1+1 is more than 2 and promises “more taste than you have ever imagined”.

Atelier 7, indeed, challenges the taste buds with exciting combinations. Especially in the appetizers, Kemppainen has unleashed his creativity.

The end result is not always the goal. An example is the laconically named reindeer + parsnip starter, which consists of gyoza dumplings containing reindeer, Chinese cabbage and juniper berries, and parsnip stew with ground dried reindeer.

Both components work excellently on their own, but the snappy Gyoza and the stew overflowing with tenderness come from completely different worlds, and there is no taste bridge connecting the parts.

Reindeer + parsnip dish is offered as an appetizer.

In main dishes, the 1 + 1 idea works.

Pulpo + corn is a great dish. Octopus could hardly be fried better, and the ingenious additional element, octopus calabolognese, raises the portion to new heights. Slightly sweet corn mash and a few pieces of chorizo ​​complete the whole thing.

Even in the salmon + potato dish, the components play the same tune. The taste of salmon comes from many directions. There is perfectly fried fish, crispy skin, roe and a sauce based on the liquid from frying the fish.

In desserts, there is no denying the age-old union of raspberry and chocolate. On the other hand, you don’t really want to understand the combination of ice cream and blue cheese, because the ice cream stiffens the structure of the blue cheese and turns the taste unpleasant.

Sauli Kemppainen is not only the face of Atelier 7, but also present in the restaurant’s everyday life.

Serving side works well. After a little initial stiffness, the young waiter finds the same wavelength with the customers very well.

It’s nice to see Sauli Kemppainen in the kitchen not only at dinner but also during the day. When the lunch rush eases, Kemppainen stays to prepare the evening or perhaps develop new dishes.

Hopefully, because the dinner visit leaves you with the feeling that despite many successes, there is still room for improvement. Still, there were so many good moments that four stars are definitely in order.