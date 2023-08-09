Restaurant review | The sauce from Teemu Aura’s new restaurant charmed a restaurant critic: “I don’t think I’m the first customer to make this request”

Teemu Aura’s restaurant empire expanded to Boulevard and took influences from France this time. Sauces make a special impression.
Le Coucou Vert
★★★★
Where? Boulevard 32.
When? Tue–Fri 17–24, Sat 16–24.
How much? Appetizers 11–21 e, main courses 16–37 e, desserts 11–13 e.
“Sorrycan I have a spoon?”
The waiter smiles knowingly. I don’t think I’m the first customer to make this request. But you can’t help it: the beurre blanc sauce flavored with champagne and caviar is so tasty that it would be a sin to leave even a drop.
