At Uudenmaankatu bistro, bold and even strange experiments are carried out, some of which hit the spot and some of which don't.

“I like it usually about all the weird stuff, but this is a bit too much even for me,” says my companion.

He has just tasted the most exciting dish of Avgust Bistro's Saturday brunch: pancakes with cranberry and bubblegum mousse. Yes, bubble gum mousse.