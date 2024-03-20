Restaurant review | The restaurant that received the top rating was tested again after the changes: “It would be wrong to give anything other than five stars”

Latitude 25 is a Japanese restaurant that strives for perfection, where the customer cannot choose what they eat.

My colleaguerestaurant critic Anna Paljakka gave Latitude 25 restaurant five stars in May 2021. In HS's evaluations, only a few restaurants reach five stars each year.

At that time Latitude 25 was located on Korkeavuorenkatu, since then the restaurant has changed location twice. You might have to wait months for a table at the original Latitude.