Restaurant review | The restaurant opened next to Botta is a stylish novelty, but one would expect more from a financially sound company

The Manala company's new bistro offers small portions and interesting wines. The food side needs more ideas of its own.

Restaurant review Dagmar Bistro & Wine bar ★★★ Where? Dagmarinkatu 4. When? Mon 11am–2pm, Tue–Fri 11am–2pm & 4pm–10pm, Sat 2pm–10pm. How much? Portions 10–19 e, side dishes 2–9 e.

At work in the Ostrobotnia house – colloquially called Botta – has been eating, drinking and celebrating for over a hundred years. In the wake of these activities, the building owned by the Ostrobothnia associations has, among other things, been hidden in raids during the Prohibition Act, a jäkäri movement was founded and danced at Seta's disco nights in the 1980s.