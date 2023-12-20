Restaurant review | The new restaurant on Uudenmaankatu offers a real retro treat

Fondue, the favorite delicacy of yesteryear, is making a comeback in the new family restaurant, which offers winter-friendly Alppimaa dishes.

Restaurant review It's cool ★★★ Where? Uusimaankatu 13. When? Tues 9am–4pm, Wed–Thurs 9am–10pm, Fri 9am–11pm, Sat 10am–11pm, Sun 11am–3pm. How much? Appetizers 6–14 e, main courses 12–34 e. Lunch 14 e.

Chaining these days it's rare to see a small family business offering food that tastes like home cooking in the middle of Helsinki.

What does the special name MyStuu mean? Aha, so Maistuu. It is Finnish, but the identity and image of the place are from Switzerland, where the entrepreneur couple Tiina and Arto Lilja ran a restaurant for more than four years in the green meadows of the canton of Bern. After returning to Helsinki, the son too Elias and daughter-in-law Inca are now working here.