Thursday, February 8, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Restaurant review | The new Luxury Restaurant gives a ride to prejudices, but stumbles on dessert

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
Restaurant review | The new Luxury Restaurant gives a ride to prejudices, but stumbles on dessert

Luksushotellin's Luksusravintola pleasantly surprises with its choice of ingredients, but slips into dessert.

Restaurant review

Lily

★★★

Where? Mariankatu 23.

When? Tue–Fri 18–23, Sat 17–23.

How much? Chef's menu 135 e, starters 20–27 e, main courses 29–37 e, desserts 18–20 e.

Restaurant Lilja's menu is a pleasant surprise.

The expectations were a bit different, since it is a place that calls itself a luxury restaurant and is located in The Hotel Maria, which uses the same prefix. Of course, luxury is a vague word that you don't really know what it means, but it conjures up images of lavish and luxurious raw materials. Usually, in such an environment, for example, ethics and national specialties are not celebrated.

#Restaurant #review #Luxury #Restaurant #ride #prejudices #stumbles #dessert

See also  Gas pipe damage | Krp: The anchor raised from the sea seems to belong to Newnew Polar Bear - Estonia is also investigating the ship's share in the cable to Sweden
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives accreditation from the American Stroke Association

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives accreditation from the American Stroke Association

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result