Restaurant review | The new Luxury Restaurant gives a ride to prejudices, but stumbles on dessert

Luksushotellin's Luksusravintola pleasantly surprises with its choice of ingredients, but slips into dessert.

Restaurant review Lily ★★★ Where? Mariankatu 23. When? Tue–Fri 18–23, Sat 17–23. How much? Chef's menu 135 e, starters 20–27 e, main courses 29–37 e, desserts 18–20 e.

Restaurant Lilja's menu is a pleasant surprise.

The expectations were a bit different, since it is a place that calls itself a luxury restaurant and is located in The Hotel Maria, which uses the same prefix. Of course, luxury is a vague word that you don't really know what it means, but it conjures up images of lavish and luxurious raw materials. Usually, in such an environment, for example, ethics and national specialties are not celebrated.