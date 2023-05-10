Restaurant review | “The most interesting dish in ages” – The new restaurant of the renowned creators in Hakaniemi lived up to expectations

Wild food restaurant Skutta expands the perception of Finnish food.

Restaurant review Skutta Khakis ★★★★ Where? Hakaniemenkatu 7, Helsinki. When? Wed–Thurs 17–23, Fri–Sat 17–00, Sun 11–15. How much? Appetizers 12–17 e, main courses 23–28 e, desserts 7–12 e, menu 65 e.

In autumn 2021 restaurateur Jyrki Tsutsunen opened the Skutta lunch restaurant in Itäkeskus. Titled a wild food restaurant, Skutta quickly found its way into the hearts of the locals with its tasty lunch portions. On evaluation visit however, the restaurant was a little disappointing: although the food was good, the plates did not have enough of the promised forest and wild flavors. But now it’s time for revenge.

Skutta’s second location recently opened its doors in Hakaniemi, in the premises of the former Kuja restaurant. Dinner is served instead of lunch. The menu is designed by Skuta’s new chef confirmation Jouni Toivanen. Toivanen, who has often changed jobs in recent years, is a natural partner for Tsutsusen. Earlier in his career, Toivanen has proclaimed the good news of wild herbs, for example in his cookbook and in the Wild cafe-restaurant that operated in the corner of the design store.

After two test visits, it’s a pleasure to report that this time the union of two wild men goes into the forest in an excellently delicious way.

Saku Murto brings dishes to the table.

Skuttan the dishes include jammed pine cones, dried lichen, fermented dandelions, deep-fried milk horsma, rosehip dust and ants. Among other things. In the opinion of shy foodies, this gastronomic nature may sound a little unnecessarily spacious, but don’t worry. Toivanen skillfully balances the familiar and more experimental elements of the domestic Flora & Fauna.

A good example is the romantic-sounding appetizer, heart and rose. The tiny chicken hearts are first cooked in rose oil and then lightly grilled. In addition, there are two forms of beetroot on the plate, rosehip powder and crispy chicken skin. The perfumey aroma of the rose dominates the dose, but the intoxicating, almost otherworldly scent combines seamlessly with the earthy notes of beetroot and chicken heart.

Bravo, Jouni Toivanen: here is the most interesting restaurant dish I’ve seen and eaten in a while.

The dish containing chicken hearts and beetroot cooked in rose oil smelled intoxicating.

Skill can also be found in the main dishes. Skrei or hiking cod fried in fir oil is served with mashed potato salad, fennel and pine cones. Picking a jammed pine cone is a bit exciting, but in vain. A cone preserved in sugar broth reminds me of forest-scented marmalade. The dish is delightfully inventive to end up being, well, fish and chips.

Ants are one ingredient seen on the plates of a wild food restaurant.

Not all still not perfect. The roasted artichoke in the vegetable main course is good, but the domestic quinoa served as a side dish resembles tasteless, slightly raw oatmeal in terms of both taste and texture. A dessert called “Slush and berries” would be an excellent experience if the plate contained only wonderfully fresh Douglas fir granite, berries and ants that taste like fox bread. Caramelized licorice-white chocolate and mesian elderberry yogurt, however, make the whole thing confusing.

On the first visit, the service is also unnecessarily hasty. By the time of the next dinner, the pace has calmed down and everything goes flawlessly from the first drinks (martini with cones) to the dessert coffee. In Skutta, the interior design, music and art have also been thought out to match the own line, right down to the toilet stickers and wall writings (they were painted in place by a graffiti and sticker artist Oda Ivanka Tsupukka). The exact markta consumer is also pleased that Skuta’s portions are generously sized, the prices are reasonable, and on top of the deal you can get delicious sourdough bread seasoned with nettles.

The overall experience is so exhilarating in its originality that, despite a few setbacks, four stars are definitely in place. Hopefully, next summer, tourists will also find Skutta, which broadens the understanding of what Finnish restaurant food means in general. Cone on the tongue!